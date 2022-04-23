Changkuoth Jiath greets Hawthorn fans after the R5 clash against Geelong at the MCG on April 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

EXCITING Hawthorn defender Changkuoth Jiath will miss the club's Anzac Day match against Sydney after suffering a hamstring injury at training.

The 22-year-old was one of the club's shining lights in 2021, averaging 20 disposals in 16 games before a knee injury ended his season early.

He is again averaging more than 20 touches this year, with his run and carry off half-back helping the Hawks build a surprise 3-2 start to the season to sit in eighth spot on the ladder.

Tom Phillips has also been withdrawn from the side to take on the Swans in Launceston on Monday.

They have been replaced by Finn Maginness and Josh Morris in an extended squad.

Tom Phillips in action during the R5 clash between Hawthorn and Geelong on April 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks have already lost key forward Mitch Lewis (hamstring) and ruckman Ned Reeves (shoulder) to injuries during last week's upset win over Geelong.

Chad Wingard, Will Day and Max Lynch are among the likely inclusions, along with potential debutants Jackson Callow and Ned Long.

The final teams will be announced at 4.30pm on Saturday.