HAWTHORN will be without in-form key forward Mitch Lewis for its clash with Sydney on Monday after the goalkicker suffered a hamstring injury.

Lewis has been one of the gun key forwards of the competition so far this season, booting 15 goals in the opening five rounds, including three in the Hawks' Easter Monday win over Geelong.

He is equal second on the Coleman Medal leaderboard but will miss the club's trip to Tasmania to take on the Swans on Anzac Day due to the hamstring concern.

The 23-year-old experienced tightness after the win over the Cats and will spend at least a week on the sidelines.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Lewis the hero as Hawks win Easter Monday thriller The thrilling final moments between the Hawks and Cats in round five

Fellow Hawks tall Ned Reeves will also be sidelined this week after his shoulder injury sustained against the Cats.

However, as AFL.com.au reported earlier this week, the Hawks ruckman has dodged a more long-term injury, with scans showing he had escaped serious damage. The club is still working through how long he will be sidelined.

Will Day (concussion protocols) and Max Lynch (concussion protocols and a recent anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting) are both expected to be available to face the Swans, while Chad Wingard will need to prove his fitness as he overcomes his calf injury.