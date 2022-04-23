Dustin Martin in action against Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin has returned to the club for the first time since taking an indefinite break.

Martin played for the Tigers in round one, but then stepped away from football as he continued to mourn the loss of his father Shane, who passed away in December.

The 30-year-old spent time in Sydney during his break, but was back at the club on Saturday morning as the team did a light session ahead of Sunday night's clash against Melbourne.

Martin participated in parts of training, but there is still no timeframe on his return to action.

"It was really good to see him. He looks healthy and we're excited that he's back here," teammate Jack Riewoldt told Channel 7.

The Tigers have had an indifferent start to the season, producing good performances in wins over GWS and the Western Bulldogs, but also suffering disappointing losses to Carlton, St Kilda and Adelaide to be languishing in 12th place.