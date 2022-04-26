CARLTON has suffered a brutal blow in the ruck, with the club's first-choice big man Marc Pittonet expected to be sidelined for up to three months after scans confirmed a PCL injury sustained on Saturday night.

Pittonet was substituted out of the clash against Fremantle after copping a knock to the knee in a ruck contest with Sean Darcy, with the Blues initially hoping the 202cm ruckman had only suffered a corkie in the incident.

However, scan results on Tuesday have determined Pittonet will miss between two to three months with a ruptured PCL in news that will leave Carlton's ruck stocks desperately short.

"The injury is obviously a significant one and will sideline Marc for an extended period of time, which is unfortunate given the amount of work he put in throughout the entire summer and we were really starting to see the results of during the early parts of the season," Carlton footy boss Brad Lloyd said.

Carlton ruckman Marc Pittonet comes off the field after this ruck contest with Sean Darcy

"While Marc won’t be able to have an impact on-field for the coming months, we have no doubt the energy and positivity he brings to our football club every day he walks through the door will continue. For now, it’s about supporting Marc through his recovery as he approaches his rehab with a focus to be available later in the season."

Reigning Coleman Medal winner Harry McKay is also battling knee soreness ahead of this week's clash with North Melbourne, but has avoided structural damage and remains a chance to feature.

Fellow forward Jack Silvagni will also face a fitness test due to an ankle injury, but midfielder Matt Kennedy should return from soreness for Saturday night's important encounter with the Kangaroos.