Fremantle players celebrate the Derby win over West Coast in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ABSENCE of some of Fremantle's biggest names won't lull Geelong coach Chris Scott into a false sense of security ahead of their AFL clash.

The Dockers sit second on the ladder but will be without ruckman Sean Darcy (concussion) and leading goal-kicker Matt Taberner (hamstring) for Saturday's trip to GMHBA Stadium.

The key pair have been added to an injury list that includes captain Nat Fyfe, who remains sidelined after surgery to alleviate nerve pressure in his back.

Inexperienced pair Lloyd Meek and Josh Treacy are set to replace Darcy and Taberner.

"Our approach should be to expect their very best," Scott said.

"And whatever we do, don't expect that because they haven't got their first-rate guys in there that their second options are much lesser.

"I think that's rarely the case."

Tom Doedee (left) and Josh Treacy compete for the ball during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's last trip to Geelong, under Ross Lyon in 2018, resulted in an embarrassing 133-point hiding.

Plenty has changed since then, with Justin Longmuir's Dockers one of the early surprise packets in 2022 with five wins from six games.

"It's a while since they've been here and I think it's shaping as a big game for both clubs," Scott said.

"They're playing top-four football as far as we can see.

"It will be a good challenge to test ourselves against a team that, even if you just focus on the numbers, is a different team to the one they were last year, almost uniformly in a positive sense."

Fremantle players celebrate a win against Carlton during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cats superstar Patrick Dangerfield is no certainty to return from a calf issue, with teams to be named on Thursday night.

Dangerfield has had his training loads severely impacted by quadriceps and calf injuries in recent weeks and was not on the track on Thursday.

"We're optimistic that he's going to be available" Scott said.

"The question for us is whether we should play him given the lack of training that he's had over the last month."

Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected after a Geelong loss during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott said Jack Henry will miss another week with his foot injury as the Cats take a cautious approach with the defender.

Forward Gary Rohan will return through the VFL on limited minutes as he builds his training loads on return from a sciatica issue in his back and hip.

Midfielder Sam Menegola is over his concussion issues but is still dealing with lingering knee soreness.