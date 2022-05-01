State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Sunday May 1, 1.05pm ACST

Darcy Fogarty, Fischer McAsey and Tariek Newchurch each kicked two goals in the Crows’ 11-point win against the Panthers.

Josh Worrell won a team-high 27 touches, while James Rowe finished with 24 disposals, seven marks and a goal.

Wayne Milera (23 possessions, eight marks) was busy, so too was Mitchell Hinge with 20 disposals and a goal.

Jake Soligo, who has had a taste of footy at the top level in his debut season, gathered 19 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, Sunday May 1, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Nakia Cockatoo and Blake Coleman both booted three goals, as the Lions easily accounted for the Swans at the SCG.

Veteran Mitch Robinson pressed his case for a recall to AFL level, finishing the afternoon with 26 touches, one goal and nine marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Mitch Robinson highlights Enjoy Mitch Robinson's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

Rhys Mathieson won a team-high 28 touches and kicked a goal, while Tom Berry (26 possessions and two goals) and Deven Robertson (22 disposals and two goals) were both active.

Claremont product, rookie Kalin Lane (14 touches, one goal, 24 hitouts) showed some encouraging signs.

Potential No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft impressed with 21 touches, five marks and six tackles in another performance that will have recruiters country-wide on the edge of their seats.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Will Ashcroft highlights Enjoy Will Ashcroft's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, Saturday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow, yet to play a senior game this season, impressed in the Blues' 55-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

The No.3 pick in the 2017 draft, Dow amassed 32 disposals and had seven clearances at Ikon Park.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Paddy Dow highlights Enjoy Paddy Dow's standout VFL performance for Carlton

Jordan Boyd responded to his omission from the senior side with a good performance, collecting 21 disposals and kicking a goal to put his hand up for a recall next week.

Tom Williamson kicked three of the Blues' 17 goals and also had 19 disposals, while Lachie Fogarty had 17 disposals.

With Marc Pittonet set to miss an extended period, Alex Mirkov, Carlton's 22-year-old ruckman, showed more good signs, dominating the ruck contests with 35 hit-outs, while he also had 10 disposals and three clearances.

Sam Philp (13 disposals) and Jesse Motlop (18 disposals and a goal) were also handy contributors.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Collingwood at Piranha Park, Saturday April 30, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Oliver Henry dominated in Collingwood's 104-point thrashing of the Coburg Lions on Saturday.

Henry, who last played for the senior team in round four, booted 7.3 in a strong performance that included 17 disposals and 10 marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Oliver Henry highlights Enjoy Oliver Henry's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

Mason Cox, overlooked for AFL action this week despite Brodie Grundy's knee injury, also impressed with 21 disposals, seven marks, three goals, 25 hitouts and a game-high eight clearances.

Cooper Murley, pick No.49 in the 2021 draft, kicked two goals and had 17 disposals.

Caleb Poulter (24 disposals) and Finlay Macrae (21) were also good contributors for Collingwood, which improved to 5-1 this season.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at VU Whitten Oval, Sunday May 1, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Brayden Ham and Nick Hind were among the Dons’ best in their loss to the Dogs. Ham gathered 21 touches, took 11 marks and kicked a goal, while Hind had the ball 20 times in just a half of footy.

Dumped defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher finished with 12 possessions

Category B rookie Tom Hird, the son of club great James, kicked one goal from 16 disposals.

Garrett McDonagh was busy with 19 touches and a goal, while Josh Eyre – pick 39 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft - also kicked a goal.

Pushed hard to the end pic.twitter.com/kN2tfk7Ryt — Essendon VFL (@essendonvfl) May 1, 2022

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday April 30, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Connor Blakely led Peel Thunder to a 55-point victory over West Coast on Saturday.



Yet to play a senior game for the high-flying Dockers this season, Blakely gathered 31 disposals and laid four tackles in the strong win.



Nathan Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury in pre-season, collected 16 disposals, while Ethan Hughes finished with 18.



Jye Amiss, pick No.8 in the 2021 draft, kicked three goals, as did Sam Sturt, while Liam Henry had 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Williamstown at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 1, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Gary Rohan, who hasn’t played a game at AFL level all season, had six touches as the Cats beat the Seagulls at home by 12 points. The 30-year-old was hindered by a sciatica issue in his back and hip which caused him to be pulled in and out of the main group across the summer.

Cooper Stephens – a first round pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft - was busy with 22 disposals, while Mitch Knevitt had 20 and booted a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Mitch Knevitt highlights Enjoy Mitch Knevitt's standout VFL performance for Geelong

Zac Guthrie, who has played three AFL games in 2022, finished the afternoon with 15 possessions.

South Fremantle product Shannon Neale kicked two goals from 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Werribee at Council Training Oval, Sunday May 1, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Jack Bowes (eight touches) kicked a goal in the dying stages to clinch victory for Gold Coast against Werribee.

Sam Day booted three goals from his 13 possessions, while Joel Jeffrey also added three majors and had 13 disposals.

Alex Sexton (five touches) didn’t have much of the ball, but did kick two goals.

Former Crow Rory Atkins gathered 26 possessions and kicked a goal, while ex-Cat Charlie Constable also had 26 and a goal.

Youngster Elijah Hollands (23 disposals) and Sam Flanders (22 and a goal) both played well.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v GWS at Preston City Oval, Sunday May 1, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

Jake Riccardi booted nine goals, including five in the first quarter, as the Giants thrashed the Bullants by 110 points at Preston City Oval. Riccardi also had 23 touches and took 10 marks.

Former Eagle Jarrod Brander (23 possessions, one goal, 15 marks) was excellent, so too was Tanner Bruhn, who was dropped to the VFL after GWS' loss to St Kilda in round six; he won a team-high 31 possessions and slotted a goal.

Zach Sproule added three majors and had 13 disposals, while rookie James Peatling finished with 28 touches, 22 of which were kicks.

Another rookie, Jacob Wehr, showed plenty of promise, tallying 27 possessions, six marks and a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Riccardi highlights Enjoy Jake Riccardi's standout VFL performance for GWS

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday May 1, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

Rookie forward Emerson Jeka booted three goals for the Hawks, who went down to the Demons by seven points at Box Hill City Oval.

Daniel Howe continues to find plenty of the ball at VFL level, with the experienced Hawk tallying 22 touches.

Sam Butler enjoyed a good afternoon, finishing with 15 touches and a goal, while Josh Morris had the ball 15 times.

First-year player Jai Serong showed some encouraging signs, in his 11-possessions, one-goal performance.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday May 1, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

Rookie Kade Chandler did much of the damage, booting three last-quarter goals from his 16 disposals, as the Dees edged the Hawks.

Veteran Adam Tomlinson's (14 possessions) experience was important, and Oskar Baker (16 disposals) again went about his business.

Bailey Laurie won a team-high 24 possessions and kicked 1.2, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield amassed 17 touches.

Majak Daw had 31 hitouts and 10 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Kade Chandler highlights Enjoy Kade Chandler's standout VFL performance for Casey

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, Saturday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Jed Anderson returned from a minor hamstring injury in North's 55-point loss to Carlton as he continued to move closer to his first senior appearance of the year.

Anderson, who missed the bulk of the pre-season after failing to comply with the AFL's vaccination policy, had 13 disposals, six tackles, four clearances and kicked a goal.

Tom Powell gathered 18 disposals and had seven clearances, while Will Phillips also had 18 touches.

Charlie Lazzaro kicked two of the Kangaroos' nine goals in the heavy loss.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at ACH Group Stadium, Sunday May 1.10pm ACST

Xavier Duursma, who was Port's medical sub for its round seven clash against St Kilda in Cairns on Saturday night, finished with 16 touches, as the Power edged the Tigers by three points to claim their first win of the season.

Sam Mayes was superb for Port, leading the way with 28 touches, seven tackles, nine clearances and a goal.

Dylan Williams kicked three goals, while Ollie Lord and rookie Taj Schofield (19 possessions) each booted two.

Lachie Jones (20 possessions, six tackles and seven marks) and rookies Jed McEntee (20 disposals and a goal) and Jake Pisini (15 touches, four tackles) were all busy

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Frankston at Trevor Barker Oval, Sunday May 1, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Jack Billings was influential in Sandringham's 47-point thrashing of Frankston at Trevor Barker Oval. Billings tallied 21 touches, seven marks, five tackles and 1.2.

Zak Jones was also pivotal, with the veteran having 20 disposals.

Ryan Byrnes was outstanding, collecting 25 disposals and kicking three goals, while Mitch Owens and Matt Allison each added two majors.

Tom Highmore had 20 touches, while Jack Bytel won 16 possessions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Jack Billings highlights Enjoy Jack Billings's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, Sunday May 1, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Ryan Clarke was resolute for the Swans, racking up a game-best 38 possessions and 10 marks in Sydney’s loss to Brisbane.

Former Lion Lewis Taylor gathered 30 disposals, while young gun Dylan Stephens amassed 25.

Experienced big man Callum Sinclair was very good, tallying 18 possessions, one goal and 41 hitouts.

Irishman Colin O’Rioran (24 touches) was good, while Sam Wicks finished with 12 disposals and a goal.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday April 30, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Jamaine Jones was among West Coast's best in the 55-point defeat to Peel Thunder.

Jones last played at AFL level in round five, but pushed for a recall with 26 disposals in the Eagles' loss.

Josh Rotham collected 21 disposals, while Jack Petruccelle, out of the Eagles' senior side since round three and having recently been in the League's health and safety protocols, kicked two goals to go with his 16 touches.

Zac Langdon had 13 disposals and a goal, while Jack Williams kicked a team-high three goals and Isiah Winder managed two from 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at VU Whitten Oval, Sunday May 1, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Axed forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked 1.2 from 12 touches in the Dogs’ 13-point win against the Bombers.

Category B rookie Buku Khamis continued his fine form, bagging four goals, while Dominic Bedendo added two.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Buku Khamis highlights Enjoy Buku Khamis's standout VFL performance for Footscray

Veteran defender Hayden Crozier showed his class and experience, amassing a team-high 27 possessions and laying six tackles.

Luke Cleary gathered 23 disposals, Rhylee West (23 touches) and Louis Butler (17 and a goal) contributed strongly to the victory, as did rookie ruckman Jordan Sweet (37 hitouts).