Nic Newman tangles with Nick Larkey during the R7 clash between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Seven has been completed. Five charges were laid and there was one no incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jack Ziebell, North Melbourne, has been charged with Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction) Adam Saad, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round Seven match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Liam Stocker, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Jason Horne-Francis, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Jack Silvagni, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Nick Larkey, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Lewis Young, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Medium Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Larkey in trouble for this late action on Blue? Nick Larkey is met with a fiery reaction after appearing to tunnel Lewis Young

Lewis Young, Carlton, has been charged with Forceful Front-On-Contact against Cameron Zuhaar, North Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round Seven match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Incident Assessed:

The incident involving the GWS GIANTS' Tom Green and the Adelaide Crows’ Ned McHenry from the third quarter of Saturday's match between the GWS GIANTS and the Adelaide Crows was assessed. The ball is loose on the wing. Green and McHenry approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Green on McHenry. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Green was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.