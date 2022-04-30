GREATER Western Sydney has secured its second win of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating Adelaide by 59 points at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Led by a four-goal haul from Toby Greene, the Giants put together their best performance this year to subject the Crows to the grim 8.6 (54) to 17.11 (113) defeat.

Greene got the Giants off to the perfect start, booting a goal in the opening minutes, before Jesse Hogan soon followed suit.

The Giants did not let up from there, booting five goals in the first quarter and six in the second, while the Crows only managed two goals to half-time.

The Crows managed to work their way back into the game in the final term, but it was too little too late as the Giants cruised to victory.

The jolly Green(e) Giants

With Toby Greene at his game-changing best in the forward line, another Green was dominating in the midfield. At just 21 years old, Tom Green is establishing himself as one of the game’s most exciting young onballers. His skills and game sense were on full display against the Crows, with one perfectly executed handball setting up Greene for the forward’s third goal.

Old friends become foes

Adelaide’s Josh Rachele has been tearing it up in his debut season, kicking 12 goals in his first six games. But on Saturday, he faced off against his best mate Cooper Hamilton. Debuting for the Giants, rookie-listed Hamilton picked up 12 touches and five tackles, while Rachele was thrown on the ball and managed three clearances and 11 touches.

ADELAIDE 1.1 2.3 3.4 8.6 (54)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.4 11.8 14.10 17.11 (113)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 2, McHenry, Keays, Cook, Schoenberg, Murphy, Hately

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 4, Coniglio 3, Hogan 3, Whitfield 3, Himmelberg 2, Taranto, Hill

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Keays, Dawson, Crouch, Berry

Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Kelly, Cumming, Taranto, Green

INJURIES

Adelaide: Smith (head knock), McHenry (head)

Greater Western Sydney: None

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg (replaced B. Smith)

Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer (unused)