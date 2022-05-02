Max Holmes leaves the field injured during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S Max Holmes has undergone ankle surgery after suffering a syndesmosis injury during the Cats' defeat to Fremantle in round seven.

"(Holmes) will have surgery on that which will rule him out for the short-to-medium term," Geelong head of medical and conditioning services Harry Taylor said.

"Max has completed a large body of work and we expect him to begin his rehab program before resuming and having an influence in our AFL team.

"He's having surgery (on Monday) afternoon and will begin his rehabilitation program from there."

Max Holmes leaves the ground after injuring his ankle in this incident

Patrick Dangerfield will push his case for a return this week, after missing the past two rounds due to a corked calf but could return in Saturday's clash with GWS.

The explosive midfielder-forward had a quadriceps injury earlier in the season, with the two issues combining to limit his ability to train until now.

"Pat has completed several solid conditioning sessions and his availability will be assessed later in the week," Taylor said.

No.1 ruckman Rhys Stanley (ankle) and midfielder Sam Menegola (knee soreness) are both chances to play against the Giants in Canberra.

Mengola had knee surgery in December and is yet to play a senior game this season.