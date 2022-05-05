SIX CORRECT tips from Cal Twomey has seen him jump into the lead after round seven, while Nathan Schmook has soared into a share of second place alongside Damian Barrett.
A few games have split out experts this week, with four tipsters picking Port Adelaide to add to last week's win over St Kilda by sinking the Western Bulldogs at home.
Meanwhile, Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Carlton have gained unanimous support for round eight.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 43
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - nine points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 42
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - five points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 42
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 41
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 41
JOSH GABELICH
Port Adelaide – 11 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 41
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 67
Total: 41
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 40
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 40
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs – eight points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 8
Total: 38
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide – seven points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 37
MITCH ROBINSON
Western Bulldogs – 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 36
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 4-8 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne
Richmond 9-3 Collingwood
Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Geelong
Essendon 2-10 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
Melbourne 12-0 St Kilda
Carlton 12-0 Adelaide