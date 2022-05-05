SIX CORRECT tips from Cal Twomey has seen him jump into the lead after round seven, while Nathan Schmook has soared into a share of second place alongside Damian Barrett.

A few games have split out experts this week, with four tipsters picking Port Adelaide to add to last week's win over St Kilda by sinking the Western Bulldogs at home.

Meanwhile, Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Carlton have gained unanimous support for round eight.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn 
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton 

Last week: 6
Total: 43

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - nine points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 42

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - five points
Fremantle 
Richmond
Sydney 
Greater Western Sydney 
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton 

Last week: 7
Total: 42

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 41

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 41

JOSH GABELICH

Port Adelaide – 11 points
Fremantle 
Richmond
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 41

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 67
Total: 41

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 40

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs – eight points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 8
Total: 38

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – seven points
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 37

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs – 15 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 36

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 4-8 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne
Richmond 9-3 Collingwood
Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Geelong
Essendon 2-10 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
Melbourne 12-0 St Kilda
Carlton 12-0 Adelaide