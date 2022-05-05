Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

SIX CORRECT tips from Cal Twomey has seen him jump into the lead after round seven, while Nathan Schmook has soared into a share of second place alongside Damian Barrett.

A few games have split out experts this week, with four tipsters picking Port Adelaide to add to last week's win over St Kilda by sinking the Western Bulldogs at home.

Meanwhile, Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Carlton have gained unanimous support for round eight.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 43

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - nine points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 42

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - five points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 42

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 11 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 41

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 41

JOSH GABELICH

Port Adelaide – 11 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 41

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 67

Total: 41

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 15 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 40

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs – eight points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 8

Total: 38

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – seven points

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 37

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs – 15 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 36

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 4-8 Western Bulldogs

Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne

Richmond 9-3 Collingwood

Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Geelong

Essendon 2-10 Hawthorn

Brisbane 12-0 West Coast

Melbourne 12-0 St Kilda

Carlton 12-0 Adelaide