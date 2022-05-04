Josh Caddy in action for Richmond against Sydney in round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL Richmond premiership player Josh Caddy has retired, effective immediately.

Caddy, 29, ends his career after 174 games across three clubs, including a key role in the Tigers' 2017 and 2019 premiership teams.

However, he has managed just 17 games since the start of 2020, and hasn't made it on to the field since round 13, 2021 after spending his final two matches as the unused medical substitute. He remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint and hasn't played a game in 2022.

Caddy began his career as a foundation player at Gold Coast, having been drafted at pick No.7 in the 2010 NAB AFL Draft, before moving on after two seasons to Geelong. He played 71 games across three seasons as a powerful forward who could move into the midfield, before moving again to Richmond ahead of the 2017 season.

Josh Caddy and Toby Nankervis celebrate after winning the 2017 Grand Final over Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

He was a key part of the powerful Tigers teams from 2017-19, playing 62 of a possible 74 games across those years and booting a career-best 46 goals in 2018.

Richmond's general manager of football talent, Blair Hartley, said that Caddy had made a considerable contribution to the Tigers.

"Josh can walk away from his AFL career with his head held high and proud of what he has achieved," he added.

"His skillset made us a better team throughout a successful time for our club and we value the connections and memories made along the way.

"We wish Josh all the best for the future, he will always be a Richmond man."

Caddy's retirement opens up a potential list spot for Richmond at next month's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.