RICHMOND has been dealt a double blow on the eve of its clash against Collingwood with Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin ruled out.

The Tigers say the star pair will miss through illness, but they are not in the AFL's health and safety protocols.

Marlion Pickett and Rhyan Mansell have come into the team with Jake Aarts and Will Martyn added to the emergency list.

FULL R8 TEAMS Check them out

The news comes the day after the Tigers named superstar Dustin Martin to return for his first game since round one.

Meanwhile, Collingwood trio Taylor Adams, Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard appear set to play despite missing Thursday's main training session with the "man flu".

The trio were back on the track on Friday morning for the captain's run ahead of Saturday's clash.