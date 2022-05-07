Jordan Clark remonstrates with Jed Anderson during the R8 clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday games of Round Eight has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Jed Anderson, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Andrew Brayshaw, Fremantle, during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between Fremantle and North Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.