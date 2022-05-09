Lachie Schultz celebrates with fans after the Dockers' win over North Melbourne in round eight on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TWO best sides in the AFL this season, Melbourne and Fremantle, have broken away from the pack in more ways than one.

While both ladder-leading sides are being lauded for their miserly defences, it's how they're scoring that has also caught the eye after eight rounds.

A ranking of the top two goalkickers for each side so far this year shows an expected correlation with ladder position for the top eight teams, except for the Demons and Dockers.

Team Player one Player two Combined top two goal tallies Ladder position Geelong Jeremy Cameron 24 Tom Hawkins 23 47 5 Carlton Charlie Curnow 25 Harry McKay 20 45 4 Richmond Tom Lynch 27 Shai Bolton 16 43 8 Brisbane Charlie Cameron 19 Joe Daniher 19 38 3 St Kilda Max King 21 Jack Higgins 16 37 7 Sydney Lance Franklin 19 Isaac Heeney 18 37 6 Collingwood Brody Mihocek 18 Jack Ginnivan 17 35 9 Essendon Peter Wright 23 Nic Martin 10 33 16 Gold Coast Levi Casboult 18 Mabior Chol 15 33 13 Western Bulldogs Aaron Naughton 19 Cody Weightman 12 31 10 Adelaide Taylor Walker 16 Josh Rachele 13 29 14 Melbourne Bayley Fritsch 16 Ben Brown 13 29 1 Hawthorn* Mitch Lewis 15 Luke Bruest 14 Jack Gunston Dylan Moore 29 12 North Melbourne Nick Larkey 17 Cam Zurhaar 8 25 17 West Coast Josh Kennedy 14 Liam Ryan 11 25 18 Fremantle* Rory Lobb 12 Lachie Schultz 12 Matt Taberner 24 2 GWS Harry Himmelberg 15 Jesse Hogan 9 24 15 Port Adelaide* Todd Marshall 14 Jeremy Finlayson 9 Sam Powell-Pepper 23 11

* = Only one of multiple players on the same tally has been counted

Melbourne sits sixth for overall points scored and 12th for its combined tally of its two leading goalkickers (medium forward Bayley Fritsch and tall Ben Brown), while Fremantle is eighth for points scored and equal-16th for its leading goalkickers (pick two of Rory Lobb, Lachie Schultz and Matt Taberner).

DRAFT STEALS TO RECYCLED GEMS How Freo built its top-four list

Predictably, where these two pacesetters shine is in defence, being the only two teams to have conceded fewer than 500 points this season. Fremantle is ranked first with 459 points given up, or 57.4 points per game, while Melbourne is second with 489 points conceded, or 61.1 per game.

Harrison Petty (left) and Steven May (right) spoil a mark by Max King during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne and Fremantle are miles ahead of the pack defensively, with only three other sides (Brisbane, Geelong and St Kilda) bleeding fewer than 600 points in eight rounds. Player-strapped West Coast is at the back of the pack, giving up 865 points.

The importance of Peter Wright and pre-season signing Nic Martin to Essendon is underscored by just how many goals they've kicked for the two-win Bombers, while unlikely pair Mabior Chol (ex-Richmond) and Levi Casboult (ex-Carlton) have combined beautifully for Gold Coast.

While the exploits of Geelong's Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins and Carlton's Charlie Curnow and reigning Coleman medallist Harry McKay have captured the attention and excitement of fans, two dominant key forwards aren't overly common across the league.

Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow celebrate a goal in Carlton's win over Adelaide in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Only a handful of sides (Geelong, Carlton, Gold Coast, Fremantle, GWS and Port Adelaide) have two talls leading their sides, and of that group, just Geelong, Carlton and Fremantle occupy the upper rungs of the ladder.

Interestingly, adding the third-best player to each side doesn't markedly change the order of teams.

Matt Taberner celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Essendon in R5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The top seven sides do not move when their third-highest individual tally is added to the mix, while Hawthorn jumps from equal-11th to eighth.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades NOW

The Dockers also rise up the pecking order, but only to 14th overall.