THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with big goal hauls, returning stars and young guns putting their hand up for senior selection.
Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.
In the VFL, Emerson Jeka booted five goals in an awesome performance for Box Hill, while veteran Demon Mitch Brown went one better with six goals against Southport and young Swan Joel Amartey booted four in the Swans' big win over Werribee.
Young Sun Sam Flanders put his hand up for senior selection with a dazzling display with 36 possessions and 10 clearances, while star Saint Jack Billings was in fine form in his second game back from injury and veteran Lion Mitch Robinson racked up 31 touches and booted three goals.
In the WAFL, Fremantle forward Sam Sturt put his hand up for selection with another three goals in Peel's thrilling loss to Perth and Ben Sokol took an incredible 14 marks and kicked 5.3 to inspire Subiaco to a one-point win over West Perth.
Check out all the best individual highlights packages below.
Jeka's high five fires Hawks
Brown hits Southport for six
Amartey's four-goal party
Flanders' monster day for the Suns
Billings a class above
Robbo everywhere in Lions' big win
Sturt delivers again
Sokol's incredible day out