Darcy Cameron handballs among three Tigers during the R8 clash between Collingwood and Richmond on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE BYES are now four rounds away and we need to be at the forefront of our thinking. If you haven't looked at them until now, don't fear, I am in the same boat. The reason we don't need to stress is we have plenty of moves up our sleeve before they start in round 12, nine trades in fact.

The elephant in the room is the Eagles … They are giving up ridiculous numbers to oppositions teams, to the point it is worth chasing the instant reward of trading a player in to face them.

>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App

Last round we saw Hugh McCluggage top off a nice game with 78 points in the last quarter and this week the Demons are licking their lips in anticipation.

MOST TRADED IN

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000)

Patrick Cripps (MID, $858,000)

Darcy Cameron (FWD, $538,000)

Cooper Stephens (MID, $210,000)

Maurice Rioli (MID/FWD, $270,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $509,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $460,000)

Matt Rowell (MID, $592,000)

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $636,000)

Josh Ward (MID, $411,000)

On the chopping block: The Traders' early moves for R9 Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trade plans for round nine

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Tom Lynch (FWD, $604,000) +$84,000

Tyson Stengle (FWD, $559,000) +$63,000

Charlie Curnow (FWD, $619,000) +$56,000

Sam Berry (MID, $467,000) +$56,000

Mark Blicavs (DEF, $742,000) +$55,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

James Rowe (MID, $415,000) -$57,000

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $567,000) -$54,000

Trent Bianco (FWD, $383,000) -$51,000

Jack Mahony (MID, $406,000) -$50,000

Jed Bews (DEF, $305,000) -$47,000

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) - 31

Jack Carroll (MID, $284,000) - 10

Maurice Rioli (FWD/MID, $270,000) - 8

Aiden Begg (RUC, $257,000) - 4

Callum Jamieson (RUC, $211,000) - 2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 162

Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 156

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $937,000) 145

Jed Anderson (FWD/MID, $749,000) 143

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

BUY

Darcy Cameron

COLLINGWOOD

FWD/RUC, $538,000

The Pies' No.1 ruck is the bargain pick of the competition following back-to-back hundreds since Brodie Grundy went down with injury. He had 14 hitouts but did his best work around the ground, collecting 21 possessions, six marks and six tackles on his way to 112. Although he has some tough match-ups on the horizon, the role is there and he has a breakeven of just 19.

Greg Clark

WEST COAST

MID, $250,000

The Eagles don't have much to celebrate this year, but one thing they can look forward to this week is the return of their mature-age recruit. He made an outstanding debut which consisted of 24 possessions, seven marks and six tackles for 110 before he was forced to miss his second game due to health and safety protocols. He has a BE of -31 and is the pick of the cash cows.

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $858,000

I hear non-owners talking about not wanting to jump on board such a popular selection, but bite your pride, you need to ride the big bull. If you discount the game where he was injured in the first quarter, he has just one score under 120 and that was 112. He has a breakeven of just 85 to reinforce he is still a value pick at under $900k.

Also consider: Clayton Oliver, Mitch Duncan, Dayne Zorko.

Patrick Cripps in action during the R8 clash between Carlton and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on May 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Josh Dunkley

WESTERN BULLDOGS

DEF/MID, $937,000

The Bulldogs star didn't benefit in the absence of skipper Marcus Bontempelli. In fact, it had the opposite effect, recording his worst game of the season … by a long way. The best Fantasy player in the game prior to round eight hadn't previously dropped under triple figures for the season, or under 130 the past two weeks before scoring just 62 from 15 possessions.

Paddy McCartin

SYDNEY

DEF/FWD, $371,000

After returning from concussion protocols, the Swan defender didn't miss a beat, in fact he had his best game of the season. Just when it looked like his cash generation had dried up completely, the popular bench option scored an impressive 86 which included 10 marks, many of them interceptions of the Suns thrusts forward. He has a BE of just 26.

Jake Bowey

MELBOURNE

DEF, $558,000

The talented Dees youngster hasn't quite been hitting the heights his owners have wanted the last couple of weeks with scores of 69 and 52 against the Saints. The positive moving forward is that he couldn't have a better fixture over the next two weeks with games against the Eagles and Roos who are giving up huge scores.

Also consider: Tim Taranto, Isaac Heeney, Josh Kelly.

Jake Bowey after the R5 clash between Melbourne and GWS on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Zak Butters

PORT Adelaide

FWD/MID, $636,000

Despite having a great match-up this week, the justification for trading out the Power DPP is still there. There seems to be excuses made for his poor scoring each week but the reality is he has a three-game average of 57 and in all reality, that would be disappointing from rookies. He has a BE of 107 this week and despite being more than capable of achieving that, the consistency just isn't there.

Jason Horne-Francis

NORTH MELBOURNE

MID, $509,000

The young Roo has shown outstanding consistency over the course of his first season but the time is right to move him on as part of an upgrade to a premium. Following a season-high 94 in round four, the big-bodied midfielder has failed to reach 60 in three of his next four games. That leaves him with a breakeven of 74 against the Power, leaving him likely to drop in value.

Matt Rowell

GOLD COAST

MID, $592,000

After an impressive performance against the Pies last week which gave his owners hope his season was back on track, the Suns' prized No.1 pick had a quiet game against the Swans, despite his team's impressive victory. He played 84 per cent game time for just 15 possessions, no marks and 58 points. He has a breakeven of 77.

Also consider: Josh Rachele, Stephen Coniglio, Corey Durdin

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Keep Bowey or Naish? — Ryan (@ValourLonga) May 10, 2022

It's tough to split, so I'll back the guy in the good team who has the easiest draw on paper seen to man.

Thoughts on JHF to Clark and Sharp to Cameron, will take Carroll and NOD off my field? — Lachie Tudic (@LachieTudic) May 10, 2022

Great trading, lock it in!

Jake Lloyd finished or can he come good? — CamG (@loopy_cam) May 10, 2022

I certainly haven't written him off and as I non-owner I am keeping a close eye on him.

Bois!! Get Petracca or DC + cash — sharmanda (@sharmanda111) May 10, 2022

Ah, the Fantasy Pokemon! Always great to hear from you. It is a great question… The value of Cameron is undeniable in the No.1 ruck role, but the thought of having Petracca, especially with his first two games against witches hats is equally as tempting. The correct answer is probably take the value… But I'm not sure.

how early is too early to give up on the season? — Pieter Truendas (@truendas) May 10, 2022

No such thing mate, hang in there and take it two trades at a time. Really target the byes and try to make up some ground by dominating those three weeks. Be the butter mouse!

How good is going a week early on Darcy Cameron ? — Robert Gray (@RobertG73489965) May 10, 2022

I am in the same boat and feel pretty lucky. Without disaster at the selection table it means having the luxury of either removing a rookie or upgrading an under performer to a premium.

Trade JHF or butters first — Someone05 (@pavlovich_josh) May 10, 2022

I hear your frustration, but JHF goes first. I am trading Butters but realistically, he has a dream match-up and has hit heights of 130 this season.

Risk going early on Duncan if we already have Cameron? — mitchtobin (@mitchtobin2) May 10, 2022

This is a high-risk, high-reward move and I love it. If the Cats are planning on playing Duncan in the half-back role… There is arguably no one more suited in the whole AFL to dominate in it. The flag is, it's the Cats and anything could happen.

