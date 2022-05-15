RICHMOND forward Tom Lynch is free to play in Saturday's Dreamtime at the 'G match with Essendon after escaping suspension for his wayward elbow, but teammate Marlion Pickett hasn't been so lucky.

Lynch faced a nervous wait after his raised elbow caught Hawthorn's Jarman Impey high in the Tigers' win on Saturday.

Impey suffered a cut to his face after charging in and being struck by Lynch's elbow.

But Lynch is free to play in the Dreamtime clash after the AFL's Match Review Officer deemed the Coleman Medal leader's actions "were not unreasonable in the circumstances".

Pickett was offered a one-match ban for his shepherd that dazed Dylan Moore.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact.

Sydney's James Rowbottom will miss Friday night's clash with Carlton after being offered a one-match ban for his high bump on Essendon's Zach Merrett.

West Coast's Liam Ryan will come under scrutiny for his high bump on Melbourne's Jake Bowey on Sunday.

Demon Kade Chandler could also be in trouble for his pin-the-arms tackle that concussed Eagles defender Luke Foley.

