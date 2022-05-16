Noah Cumberland in action for Richmond against Collingwood in VFL round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with big goal hauls, returning stars and young guns putting their hand up for senior selection.

Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.

In the VFL, it was the day for the key forwards as Casey kept up its unbeaten start to the season as Sam Weideman and 2021 first round pick Jacob van Rooyen were on fire combining for 12 goals in the Demons 110-point win over lowly North Melbourne. Weideman, 24, was on fire collecting 19 disposals and booting six goals as was teenager van Rooyen, gathering 22 disposals and slotting six goals.

Former Eagles utility Jarrod Brander was one of the GWS Giants' best in their defeat at the hands of Southport. Brander pressed his claims for a return to the senior side amassing 22 disposals, 12 marks and a goal.

Young Richmond forward Noah Cumberland followed up his three-goal effort last week against Port Melbourne by collecting 12 disposals and kicking three goals as he presses his claims for senior debut.

Port Melbourne forward Jake Gasper provided a spark up forward as Port Melbourne collected their second win of the season over the Northern Bullants. The zippy small forward claimed 11 disposals and booted a game-high four goals.

Over to the WAFL, key forward Dillon O'Reilly was on fire as East Fremantle ran rampant in a dominant 123-point win over West Coast. The former rookie listed Docker had 16 disposals, 11 marks and kicked 5.3 as East Fremantle solidified their second-placed position on the WAFL ladder.

Check out all the best individual highlights packages below.

Demons duo bag a dozen goals

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Jacob Van Rooyen & Sam Weideman highlights Enjoy Jacob Van Rooyen & Sam Weideman's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Brander's big day for GWS

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Jarrod Brander highlights Enjoy Jarrod Brander's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Cumberland pushes for debut

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Noah Cumberland highlights Enjoy Noah Cumberland's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

Gasper leaves Bullants gasping

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Jake Gasper highlights Enjoy Jake Gasper's standout VFL performance for Port

Five-star O'Reilly fires for East Freo