FREMANTLE is expected to make three significant changes to its attacking group ahead of Sunday’s clash against Collingwood at Optus Stadium, with important forward Sam Switkowski among those ready to resume after concussion.

The Dockers are also likely to regain experienced small forward Michael Walters after a stint in health and safety protocols, while the club is hopeful key target Matt Taberner (hamstring) will be available.

The Dockers’ forwards combined for just four goals against Gold Coast on Sunday as the club recorded its lowest score since round 18 last season in the slippery conditions.

Key forwards Rory Lobb, who had enjoyed terrific form up until Sunday, and teenager Josh Treacy combined for just 11 disposals and three marks, while Lachie Schultz kicked 0.3, going goalless for just the second time in a strong season.

Lachie Schultz kicks the ball during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers have several options at selection ahead of the important clash against the Magpies, with Switkowski an automatic inclusion after a 16-day break with concussion.

"We will get a few back absolutely," coach Justin Longmuir said on Sunday night.

"We expect Sam Switkowski (and) Michael Walters to come back, and we’re hoping Matt Taberner is a chance."

The Dockers have options behind Taberner if their spearhead is unavailable, with draftee Jye Amiss proving in round eight he can contribute if required, booting two goals against North Melbourne before being omitted.

Talented medium forward Sam Sturt, who has not featured at AFL level since round four last season because of injury, has also been pushing his case in the WAFL with back-to-back returns of three goals leading into the weekend's State-league bye.