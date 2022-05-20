Teams for round 10 have dropped and there was some huge news with Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $741,000) being ruled out for the week with an ankle injury. Although Whitfield is a chance to play next week, he does have the bye in round 12. Therefore, the best possible scenario is… he might play once in the next three weeks. It’s time to trade.

>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App

Earlier in the week we saw that Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) could miss up to two months with a shoulder injury which leaves coaches searching for suitable replacements.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 10 Roy, Calvin and Warnie try to deal with the loss Jack Steele and Lachie Whitfield from their Fantasy Classic teams

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 10.

Christian Petracca (MID, $879,000) – Coming off scores of 139 and 118, Petracca’s match-up looks like a juicy one, as he meets the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium. He won’t be this cheap again.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $801,000) – Does the guy who averaged 108 last year get forward status in two weeks time? He is now $100k less than what he started at and named in the Bulldog’s forward line.

Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $790,000) – Last time Zorko played the Hawks he had 132. He has form on his side and a great replacement for Whitfield if you can find the extra $39k.

Caleb Serong (MID, $719,000) – Serong has scored 126 and 112 in his last two games, but they were against the Suns and the Kangaroos. He’s cheap for those who need to make money from Jack Steele.

Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000) – After scoring 64 on debut, Cleary holds his spot for the Bulldogs after being named on the bench for his game on Saturday. He is the most traded in player this week.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000) – 10.1k

– 10.1k Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $790,000) – 8.6k

– 8.6k Christian Petracca (MID, $879,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k Callum Mills (MID, $953,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000) – 3k

What are coaches doing with Jack Steele? By the looks it this, they are finding the $61k needed to get Callum Mills (MID, $953,000) whereas others are finding the value in Christian Petracca (MID, $879,000). It still not too late to jump on Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000), despite Mason Cox being named this week. Although Cox will help out in the middle, Cameron has been in elite form all over the ground.

Most traded out

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $741,000) – 20.9k

– 20.9k Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) – 18.2k

– 18.2k Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000) – 8.4k

– 8.4k Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $435,000) – 4k

– 4k Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $621,000) – 3k

Coaches are also looking to offload Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $621,000) who has been sensational this year going up $337k in price. Although he won’t make much more cash with a break-even of 94, his round 14 bye seems the perfect time to move him on… unless you have a premium upgrade lined up. Either way, both options are a win-win.

Nick Daicos tackles Caleb Daniel during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jack Macrae v Gold Coast

The Suns are one of the easiest teams to score against this year and Macrae meets them at Mars Stadium where crazy things happen. He has averaged 123 against them in his last five games.

No. 2 – Christian Petracca v North Melbourne

Rotating between midfield and forward last week, Petracca found plenty of the ball against the Eagles for his 139. This should be similar for Petracca who should have a day out.

No. 3 – Josh Dunkley v Gold Coast

Dunkley has scored over 110 on six occasions this year and meets a team he scored 83 and 151 against last year. Mark my words… someone in this game will be massive.

No. 4 – Lachie Neale v Hawthorn

Hawks still rate as the easiest teams to score on this year and Neale meets them averaging 123 in his last three games. Watch Zorko in this game as well after he had 132 against them last year.

No. 5 – Patrick Cripps v Sydney

A great vice captain option tonight (along with Callum Mills). Cripps had 120 on the Swans last year and has now averaged 112 against them in his last four games. He only has one blemish against his name this year with multiple scores over 120.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.