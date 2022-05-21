AFTER the first five rounds of 2022 Geelong was in its all-too-familiar top eight slot while Port Adelaide sat stone-cold motherless last, the only club without a premiership point to its name.

Four weeks later and the Power could leapfrog the Cats on the ladder if they can salute at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a must-watch clash kicking off at 1.45pm AEST.

Admittedly it would need to be a 10-goal win and the Power haven't left the city of Geelong with premiership points since 2007, but the possibility shows how a season can turn quickly and Saturday's result could be a massive factor in both these clubs' flag hopes.

And it won't just be the future in the Cats' minds, with Chris Scott and his men desperate to make up for the loss to Fremantle at the last start in front of a Geelong home crowd back in round seven.

When the Cats do win, the forward force of Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins tend to be highly involved and this week they are joined by the fleet-footed and high-jumping Gary Rohan, in for his first game of the season.

Gary Rohan celebrates a goal for Geelong against Greater Western Sydney in the 2021 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong's defence is also strengthened with the return of Jed Bews, with Gryan Miers and Mitch Knevitt making way.

Port Adelaide has added to its back half with skipper Tom Jonas coming back at the perfect time.

Former Kangaroo Trent Dumont also returns, while Martin Frederick, Orazio Fantasia and Xavier Duursma have been omitted.