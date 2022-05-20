NARRM has been forced to change its line-up to face North Melbourne on Saturday after midfielder Jack Viney experienced 'hamstring awareness' at training on Friday.

Viney has been replaced in the side by Luke Dunstan with Bailey Laurie joining the emergency list.

"Unfortunately Jack had some hamstring awareness towards the end of our final training session this morning," general manager of football performance Alan Richardson said.

ALL THE R10 TEAMS Check them out

"We will monitor Jack closely over the next few days and we're hopeful that he will be available next week."

Viney has been getting back to his best form this season and was coming off a 27-disposal, 12-tackle performance against West Coast in round nine.

The former co-captain is yet to complete an AFL season without missing a game through a career peppered with a range of injuries from bone stress in a toe to a plantar fascia injury to other hamstring concerns.

Dunstan has been included for his third game as a Demon after crossing from St Kilda last year.