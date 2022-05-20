COLLINGWOOD has made five changes for its Sunday match against Fremantle, while Mark McVeigh has settled on seven inclusions for his first match in charge of Greater Western Sydney.

Essendon and Richmond have also been forced into late adjustments ahead of Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G, with Jordan Ridley (health and safety) replaced by Tom Cutler, and Jack Graham (toe) by Jack Ross.

Along with Jesse Hogan returning and Jarrod Brander coming back to face former club West Coast, McVeigh has confirmed the inclusion of talented youngsters Tanner Bruhn and James Peatling.

Magpies coach Craig McRae has dropped four players, along with injured Jack Madgen, to face the Dockers.

The changes confirm the inclusions of Scott Pendlebury, Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox and livewire youngster Jack Ginnivan.

The Dockers have confirmed Michael Walters will play on Sunday after missing last weekend's loss against Gold Coast, joining Matt Taberner and Sam Switkowski as the inclusions.

Brisbane has settled on Tom Fullarton as a defensive replacement for Marcus Adams (health and safety), while Hawthorn has included Daniel Howe alongside Tom Mitchell and Changkouth Jiath for its clash in Launceston.

Friday, May 20

Carlton v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, L.Stocker

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (calf), J.Newnes (managed)

Last week's sub: Matthew Cottrell (replaced Z. Williams)

SYDNEY

In: C.O'Riordan

Out: J.Rowbottom (suspension), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)

Saturday, May 21

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Bews, G.Rohan

Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Miers (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Cooper Stephens (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, T.Dumont

Out: M.Frederick (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted), O.Fantasia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien

Out: T.Duryea (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: None

Out: D.Macpherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (unused)

North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: H.Greenwood, J.Horne-Francis, J.Simpkin, T.Xerri

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Stephenson (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), J.Mahony (injured), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)

NARRM

In: J.Melksham

Out: J.Harmes (hamstring), K.Chandler (suspension)

Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced J. Harmes)

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Luke Pedlar (unused)

ST KILDA

In: N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Steele (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced J. Higgins)

Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus, R.Tarrant, J.Ross

Out: B.Nyuon (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), N.Balta (hamstring), J.Graham (injured)

Last week's sub: Shane Edwards (replaced N. Balta)

ESSENDON

In: D.Smith

Out: J.Ridley (H&S protocols), J.Caldwell (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced J. Caldwell)

Sunday, May 22

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Z.Sproule, J.Hogan, J.Brander, T.Bruhn, J.Peatling, J.Wehr

Out: L.Keeffe (omitted), C.Hamilton (omitted), M.de Boer (omitted), N.Haynes (illness), C.Stone (hamstring), L.Whitfield (ankle), F.Callaghan (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Bobby Hill (unused)

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff, L.Shuey

Out: L.Ryan (suspension), L.Foley (concussion), S.Petrevski-Seton (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced L.Ryan)

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: D.Howe, T.Mitchell, C.Jiath

Out: F.Maginness (omitted), J.Gunston (ankle), C.Macdonald (Medi-Sub), J.Worpel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Connor MacDonald (replaced J. Gunston)

BRISBANE

In: T.Fullarton

Out: M.Adams (HS protocol), R.Lester (personal), T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Thomas Berry (unused)

Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Taberner, M.Walters, S.Switkowski

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), J.Treacy (omitted), N.Erasmus (omitted), B.Walker (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brandon Walker (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury, M.Cox, J.Elliott, J.Ginnivan, N.Murphy

Out: A.Begg (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), J.Madgen (shoulder), F.Macrae (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Finlay Macrae (replaced J. Madgen)