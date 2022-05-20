COLLINGWOOD has made five changes for its Sunday match against Fremantle, while Mark McVeigh has settled on seven inclusions for his first match in charge of Greater Western Sydney.
Essendon and Richmond have also been forced into late adjustments ahead of Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G, with Jordan Ridley (health and safety) replaced by Tom Cutler, and Jack Graham (toe) by Jack Ross.
Along with Jesse Hogan returning and Jarrod Brander coming back to face former club West Coast, McVeigh has confirmed the inclusion of talented youngsters Tanner Bruhn and James Peatling.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS
Magpies coach Craig McRae has dropped four players, along with injured Jack Madgen, to face the Dockers.
The changes confirm the inclusions of Scott Pendlebury, Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox and livewire youngster Jack Ginnivan.
The Dockers have confirmed Michael Walters will play on Sunday after missing last weekend's loss against Gold Coast, joining Matt Taberner and Sam Switkowski as the inclusions.
Brisbane has settled on Tom Fullarton as a defensive replacement for Marcus Adams (health and safety), while Hawthorn has included Daniel Howe alongside Tom Mitchell and Changkouth Jiath for its clash in Launceston.
Friday, May 20
Carlton v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Le.Young, L.Stocker
Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (calf), J.Newnes (managed)
Last week's sub: Matthew Cottrell (replaced Z. Williams)
SYDNEY
In: C.O'Riordan
Out: J.Rowbottom (suspension), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)
Saturday, May 21
Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: J.Bews, G.Rohan
Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Miers (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Cooper Stephens (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Jonas, T.Dumont
Out: M.Frederick (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted), O.Fantasia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.O'Brien
Out: T.Duryea (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: None
Out: D.Macpherson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (unused)
North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: H.Greenwood, J.Horne-Francis, J.Simpkin, T.Xerri
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Stephenson (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), J.Mahony (injured), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)
NARRM
In: J.Melksham
Out: J.Harmes (hamstring), K.Chandler (suspension)
Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced J. Harmes)
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe
Out: L.Sholl (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Luke Pedlar (unused)
ST KILDA
In: N.Wanganeen-Milera
Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Steele (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced J. Higgins)
Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus, R.Tarrant, J.Ross
Out: B.Nyuon (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), N.Balta (hamstring), J.Graham (injured)
Last week's sub: Shane Edwards (replaced N. Balta)
ESSENDON
In: D.Smith
Out: J.Ridley (H&S protocols), J.Caldwell (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced J. Caldwell)
Sunday, May 22
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: Z.Sproule, J.Hogan, J.Brander, T.Bruhn, J.Peatling, J.Wehr
Out: L.Keeffe (omitted), C.Hamilton (omitted), M.de Boer (omitted), N.Haynes (illness), C.Stone (hamstring), L.Whitfield (ankle), F.Callaghan (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Bobby Hill (unused)
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, L.Shuey
Out: L.Ryan (suspension), L.Foley (concussion), S.Petrevski-Seton (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced L.Ryan)
Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: D.Howe, T.Mitchell, C.Jiath
Out: F.Maginness (omitted), J.Gunston (ankle), C.Macdonald (Medi-Sub), J.Worpel (omitted)
Last week's sub: Connor MacDonald (replaced J. Gunston)
BRISBANE
In: T.Fullarton
Out: M.Adams (HS protocol), R.Lester (personal), T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Thomas Berry (unused)
Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Taberner, M.Walters, S.Switkowski
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), J.Treacy (omitted), N.Erasmus (omitted), B.Walker (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brandon Walker (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury, M.Cox, J.Elliott, J.Ginnivan, N.Murphy
Out: A.Begg (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), J.Madgen (shoulder), F.Macrae (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Finlay Macrae (replaced J. Madgen)