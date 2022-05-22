Mason Redman walks off the ground after the round 10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises that the Match Review of Round 10's Saturday games has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Buku Khamis, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Striking Jy Farrar, Gold Coast SUNS, during the first quarter of the Round 10 match between the Western Bulldogs and the Gold Coast SUNS played at Mars Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Mason Redman, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Dion Prestia, Richmond, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between Richmond and Essendon played at the MCG on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Redman on report for Prestia hit Important Bomber Mason Redman in the book

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Incident explained:

The incident involving North Melbourne’s Tarryn Thomas and Narrm’s Ed Langdon from the first quarter of Saturday's match between North Melbourne and Narrm was assessed. Langdon gains possession of the ball in North Melbourne’s back pocket before he is tackled by Thomas. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Thomas’ actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.