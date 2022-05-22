Jai Newcombe and Dylan Moore celebrate a goal during the R10 clash between Hawthorn and Brisbane on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has caused one of the upsets of the season, handing Brisbane just its second loss of the year with a five-point win at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston on Sunday.

In what was a hugely entertaining game from the opening bounce, there was never more than six points separating the sides at the three breaks.

The Lions took a four-point edge into the fourth quarter, but it was the Hawks who stood tall, kicking five goals to four in the last term to run out 18.9 (117) to 17.10 (112) winners.

Importantly, the victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Hawthorn and keeps it within touch of the top eight.

The first quarter was a free-flowing, high-scoring affair, with 11 goals kicked between the sides.

Brisbane jumped out of the blocks, kicking four of the first five goals, at one stage leading by 20 points before the Hawks lifted and got the game back on level terms.

Charlie Cameron marked with 23 seconds on the clock, and his goal after the siren - his only touch for the quarter - handed the Lions a six-point advantage at the first change.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell was pivotal in the Hawks' early resurgence, finishing the term with 13 possessions, four clearances and a goal, while teammate Sam Butler kicked the first goal of his fledgling career.

The second term was equally as good, with Hawthorn kicking five goals to three to take a one-point margin into half-time. Chad Wingard and Butler both added a second goal to their tally, as did Cameron.

Lincoln McCarthy, who kicked the opening goal of the game after a minute, needed just 20 seconds after half-time to put the Lions back in front.

Brisbane kicked the next three goals to jump out to a 22-point lead, and just when it appeared the Lions would assert their authority, the Hawks came again with the final three goals of term through Mitch Lewis, Dylan Moore and Harry Morrison.

Hawthorn reclaimed the lead inside the first minute of the final term when Moore kicked his second, making it a perfect 10.0 from set shots for the home side, but Daniel Rich's goal a minute later swung the margin back in the Lions' favour.

Wingard's third goal meant a fifth lead change and gave the Hawks a two-point lead, but Jaxon Prior slotted his third from the pocket after a free kick to win back the lead for Brisbane.

The Lions' advantage didn't last long, however, as Lewis added his third from straight in front, with the Hawks going nine points ahead when Luke Breust, who had been well held to that point, swooped on a loose ball and dribbled it through.

That margin became 16 points when Lewis landed a 55-metre bomb with less than eight minutes remaining.

Jack Payne gave Brisbane some hope when he kicked a goal with less than two minutes to play, but when Cameron's late dribble kick at goal missed, the deal had been sealed.

Dayne Zorko snapped a major with two seconds remaining, but it mattered little, as Hawthorn notched its fourth win of the year.

Frost the forward

With Jack Gunston missing due to an ankle injury that he suffered during the round nine loss to Richmond, Sam Mitchell turned to an unlikely replacement to fill the void. Renowned for being a lockdown defender, Sam Frost spent time in the forward line, and the former Demon made his coach look like a genius when he kicked his first goal since round nine, 2017 (93 games) during the second quarter. It was Frost's first goal at Hawthorn, and just the ninth of his 139-game career.

Newcombe's star continues to rise

Jai Newcombe enhanced his credentials for this year's NAB AFL Rising Star award, with another brilliant performance against the Lions. Newcombe, who was drafted by Hawthorn with pick two in the 2021 mid-season rookie draft, continued his excellent 2022 campaign, finishing the match – his 17th at AFL level - with 27 possessions (14 contested), nine clearances, six inside 50s, 664 metres gained, 24 pressure acts, six tackles, 12 score involvements and one goal in a best-on-ground performance. Newcombe made his mark for Poowong in the Ellinbank & District Football League, before impressing Hawthorn personnel while playing for the Box Hill Hawks.

Is there still a spot for Shiels?

Out of favour for part of the year, Liam Shiels returned for his sixth game of the season, and the veteran was assigned one of the toughest tasks in footy - to run with reigning Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale. The Brisbane star was far from hopeless, tallying 25 touches and kicking a goal, but Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell would doubtless be rapt with Shiels' job, given Neale averages 32 disposals per game in 2022.

HAWTHORN 5.2 10.3 13.5 18.9 (117)

BRISBANE 6.2 9.8 13.9 17.10 (112)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Lewis 4, Wingard 3, Butler 2, Moore 2, Breust, Frost, Lynch, Mitchell, Morrison, Newcombe, Shiels

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Prior 3, McCarthy 2, Berry, Fort, Fullarton, McInerney, Neale, Payne, Rayner, Rich, Zorko

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Mitchell, Lewis, Sicily, Nash, O'Meara

Brisbane: Rich, Lyons, Coleman, McInerney, Zorko, Neale

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Day (ankle)

Brisbane: McCluggage (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Kyle Hartigan (replaced Will Day)

Brisbane: Mitch Robinson (replaced Hugh McCluggage)