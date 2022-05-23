CLAYTON Oliver is on track for back-to-back titles as the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year after rocketing to the top of the leaderboard after round 10.
The Demons star was a standout performer in the big win over North Melbourne on Saturday, racking up 45 disposals, 11 clearances and six tackles in a monster day out that earned him 10 votes.
Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe and St Kilda gun Max King were other recipients of maximum votes this round.
Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps failed to get a vote, but still sits second behind Oliver, with teammate Charlie Curnow's six goals against Sydney on Friday night not enough for a perfect score.
Carlton v Sydney
9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
8 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
7 Sam Walsh (CARL)
4 George Hewett (CARL)
1 Luke Parker (SYD)
1 Sam Docherty (CARL)
Geelong v Port Adelaide
7 Dan Houston (PORT)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
2 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
1 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast
8 Bailey Smith (WB)
6 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
3 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)
2 David Swallow (GCFC)
2 Bailey Williams (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)
North Melbourne v Narrm (Melbourne)
10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Tom Sparrow (MELB)
4 Tom McDonald (MELB)
2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
1 Aidan Corr (NMFC)
1 Charlie Spargo (MELB)
Adelaide v St Kilda
10 Max King (STK)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
6 Bradley Hill (STK)
3 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
Richmond v Essendon
9 Liam Baker (RICH)
8 Dion Prestia (RICH)
7 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
2 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
2 Jayden Short (RICH)
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast
9 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 James Peatling (GWS)
5 Harry Perryman (GWS)
3 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Matt Flynn (GWS)
Hawthorn v Brisbane
10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
8 James Sicily (HAW)
6 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
4 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
2 Daniel Rich (BL)
Fremantle v Collingwood
8 Jack Crisp (COLL)
5 Oliver Henry (COLL)
5 Darcy Moore (COLL)
4 Will Brodie (FRE)
3 Sean Darcy (FRE)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
1 Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
LEADERBOARD
61 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
53 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
50 Christian Petracca (MELB)
49 Lachie Neale (BL)
47 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
41 Callum Mills (SYD)
40 Bailey Smith (WB)
39 Jack Crisp (COLL)
38 Touk Miller (GCFC)
38 James Sicily (HAW)
37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
34 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
31 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
31 Darcy Parish (ESS)
30 Max Gawn (MELB)
30 Sam Walsh (CARL)
29 Shai Bolton (RICH)
27 Jack Higgins (STK)
27 Jayden Short (RICH)