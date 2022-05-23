CLAYTON Oliver is on track for back-to-back titles as the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year after rocketing to the top of the leaderboard after round 10.

The Demons star was a standout performer in the big win over North Melbourne on Saturday, racking up 45 disposals, 11 clearances and six tackles in a monster day out that earned him 10 votes.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe and St Kilda gun Max King were other recipients of maximum votes this round.

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps failed to get a vote, but still sits second behind Oliver, with teammate Charlie Curnow's six goals against Sydney on Friday night not enough for a perfect score.

04:41 Mins
Published ago

The 10: Round 10's best moments

Watch all the top highlights from the weekend as we celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Published ago

Carlton v Sydney

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
8 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
7 Sam Walsh (CARL)
4 George Hewett (CARL)
1 Luke Parker (SYD)
1 Sam Docherty (CARL)

07:41 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

The Blues and Swans clash in round 10

Published ago

Geelong v Port Adelaide

7 Dan Houston (PORT)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
2 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
1 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

06:25 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide

The Cats and Power clash in round ten

Published ago

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

8 Bailey Smith (WB)
6 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
3 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)
2 David Swallow (GCFC)
2 Bailey Williams (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

06:46 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

The Bulldogs and Suns clash in round ten

Published ago

North Melbourne v Narrm (Melbourne)

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Tom Sparrow (MELB)
4 Tom McDonald (MELB)
2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
1 Aidan Corr (NMFC)
1 Charlie Spargo (MELB)

06:03 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: North Melbourne v Melbourne

The Kangaroos and Demons clash in round 10

Published ago

Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Max King (STK)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
6 Bradley Hill (STK)
3 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

07:18 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda

The Crows and Saints clash in round 10

Published ago

Richmond v Essendon

9 Liam Baker (RICH)
8 Dion Prestia (RICH)
7 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
2 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
2 Jayden Short (RICH)

06:50 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Richmond v Essendon

The Tigers and Bombers clash in round 10

Published ago

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

9 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 James Peatling (GWS)
5 Harry Perryman (GWS)
3 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Matt Flynn (GWS)

07:04 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: GWS v West Coast

The Giants and Eagles clash in round 10

Published ago

Hawthorn v Brisbane

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
8 James Sicily (HAW)
6 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
4 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
2 Daniel Rich (BL)

06:26 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

The Hawks and Lions clash in round 10

Published ago

Fremantle v Collingwood

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)
5 Oliver Henry (COLL)
5 Darcy Moore (COLL)
4 Will Brodie (FRE)
3 Sean Darcy (FRE)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
1 Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)
1 John Noble (COLL)

06:54 Mins
Published ago

Highlights: Fremantle v Collingwood

The Dockers and Magpies clash in round ten

Published ago

LEADERBOARD

61 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
53 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
50 Christian Petracca (MELB)
49 Lachie Neale (BL)
47 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
41 Callum Mills (SYD)
40 Bailey Smith (WB)
39 Jack Crisp (COLL)
38 Touk Miller (GCFC)
38 James Sicily (HAW)
37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
34 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
31 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
31 Darcy Parish (ESS)
30 Max Gawn (MELB)
30 Sam Walsh (CARL)
29 Shai Bolton (RICH)
27 Jack Higgins (STK)
27 Jayden Short (RICH)