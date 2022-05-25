Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he has not contacted the AFL following cryptic comments about the treatment of star forward Aaron Naughton on Saturday.

Beveridge claimed post-game there were "reasons why" Naughton was quiet in the second half after dominating early in the Bulldogs' victory over Gold Coast in Ballarat.

The 22-year-old has received just six free kicks for holding this season, compared to star Carlton forward Harry McKay who has been given 12 despite playing two less games than Naughton.

Key Dog restricted by persistent Sun Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett examine Aaron Naughton's battle with Sam Collins on Access All Areas

The 2016 premiership coach admitted he had to be "careful" when discussing Naughton and his battle with key Suns defender Sam Collins, and Beveridge was asked about the issue at the Bulldogs' main training session on Wednesday.

"I got asked a couple of questions around Aaron's day (on Saturday) and how it transpired,” he said.

"The last couple of weeks I’ve coached from the boundary, and whether Aaron had dropped off or was he defended in a better or different way, I wasn't totally sure.

"I’ve got two rules in my press conference, the number one rule is never throw your players under the bus and when I say I need to be careful, I need to make sure I look after Aaron, that’s my absolute number one intention.

"We’ve looked at it, we've processed it, there might be some (decisions) in there that could be adjudicated a certain way and others that are fair play.

"It really hasn't been different to any other week."

Naughton's dribbler makes it a hat-trick Aaron Naughton didn't need long to make it three goals to his name after this brilliant finish to start the second term

Beveridge said a couple of senior coaches had indicated they were going to talk to the AFL about what’s happened in their game, but said he’d “never done that”.

"We take a real minimalist approach to when we talk to the umpiring department about what’s happened in games, we understand how hard it is,” Beveridge said.

"I’ll break my own information feed rule here that no, we haven’t spoken to the AFL, it’s a swings and roundabouts things here.

"West Coast defenders, (we) are probably going to have to deal with something similar but we move on."

Naughton has kicked 25 goals this season and is seventh in the Coleman Medal race.

Aaron Naughton (L) and Tim English (R) celebrate a goal against Richmond in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Beveridge all but confirmed ruckman Tim English would return to the team to play struggling West Coast on Saturday night.

English has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, then was knocked down by a severe flu that has sidelined numerous players at the Bulldogs.

Small forward Cody Weightman is also pushing to return against the Eagles despite breaking his collarbone less than three weeks ago.