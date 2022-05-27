Samson Ryan in action during Richmond's VFL clash with Essendon in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

And this is your last chance to check out a host of potential NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft prospects before the clubs take their pick of the mid-year crop.

The VFL action continues with three games on Sunday, including the all-Queensland clash between top-eight sides Southport and Brisbane from 12.05pm AEST and the battle of Melbourne's west between Williamstown and Footscray from 2.05pm AEST.

Then on Sunday, a six-game schedule starts with Essendon v Coburg from 11.35am and includes a top-eight shaping clash between Geelong and GWS from 12.05pm.

Luke Dahlhaus in action during Geelong's VFL clash with Northern Bullants in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Another big weekend of WAFL action features all five games on Saturday, kicking off with Peel Thunder v Claremont from 11.40am AWST, followed by East Perth v West Coast at 1.30pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 10

Friday, May 27

Sydney v Richmond, Lakeside Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Saturday, May 28

Southport v Brisbane, Austworld Centre Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Footscray, Williamstown Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v Box Hill, Metricon Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 29

Essendon v Coburg, Windy Hill, 11.35am AEST

Werribee v Collingwood, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST

Geelong v GWS Giants, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Carlton, Preston City Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Frankston v Casey Demons, Skybus Stadum, 2.05pm AEST

Sandringham v North Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.15pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round six

Saturday, May 28

Peel Thunder v Claremont, Lane Group Stadium, 11.40am AWST

East Perth v West Coast, Leederville Oval, 1.30pm AWST

East Fremantle v Subiaco, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v South Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST



