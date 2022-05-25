SEVEN potential mid-season draftees have nominated 18-month contracts and one has put extra terms on his head as the full list of nominations has been distributed to clubs ahead of next week's draft.
More than 200 players have nominated for next Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with clubs informed that a small group of players have lodged terms that will see them automatically signed until the end of 2023 if they are selected.
They are Jai Culley, Kallan Dawson, Hugo Hall-Kahan, Max Ramsden, Jacob Bauer, James Blanck and former Gold Coast midfielder Jacob Dawson.
Dawson has been playing at Southport in the VFL, having played nine games for the Suns between 2018-19 before being delisted at the end of 2020.
Ex-Brisbane Lion tall Connor Ballenden is the only player to have nominated as a 'Category 1' prospect, meaning he has nominated extra financial terms under the AFL's rules.
As AFL.com.au revealed in April, the AFL tweaked its rules for this year's mid-season draft so that only previously AFL-listed players could nominate financial terms after last year VFL player Jai Newcombe did that and landed at Hawthorn.
Among the other notable names to have added their nominations to their pool ahead of the June 1 draft are former Magpie and Crows forward Ben Crocker, Josh Cripps, the younger brother of Carlton skipper Patrick and ex-Bomber Josh Begley.
Full list of 2022 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees
A
Benedict Andrews, Sandringham Dragons
Braden Andrews, Oakleigh Chargers
Jake Arundell, Box Hill Hawks
B
Frane Babic, West Adelaide
Angus Bade, Ballarat Football Netball Club
Jamieson Ballantyne, Portland Football Netball Cricket Club
Connor Ballenden, Eagles
Billy Barnes, Echuca Football Club
Jacob Bauer, North Adelaide
Hugh Beasley, Box Hill Hawks
Luke Beecken, Eagles
Josh Begley, Frankston
Scott Beilby, Sandringham Zebras
Jack Bell, Casey Demons
William Bella, Palm Beach Currumbin JAFC
James Blanck, Box Hill Hawks
Tom Blechynden, South Fremantle
Jacob Blight, Claremont
Nathan Boucher, Coburg Lions
Gennaro Bove, Newtown and Chilwell
Jack Boyd, Northern Bullants
Jed Brereton, Bendigo Pioneers
Finn Brown, Gold Coast Suns
Joshua Browne, West Coast Eagles
C
Ned Cahill, Carlton
Anthony Caminiti, Northern Knights
Joshua Carmichael, West Adelaide
Lachlan Carrigan, Richmond
Ben Cavarra, Box Hill Hawks
Jye Chalcraft, Geelong Cats
Alexander Cincotta, Carlton
Jesse Clark, Werribee Football Club
Samuel Clifford, Hoppers Crossing
Samuel Conforti, Cohuna Kangas Football Club
Lukas Cooke, Eagles
William Coomblas, Sturt
Nathan Cooper, Werribee Football Club
Joshua Cripps, Carlton
Ben Crocker, Carlton
Jared Crosbie, Port Melbourne
Lachlan Cullen, Peel Thunder
Jai Culley, Dandenong Stingrays
Jordan Cunico, Box Hill Hawks
D
Massimo D'Ambrosio, Western Jets
Ingo Dammersmith, Glen Iris JFC
Jayden Davis, Glenelg
Oliver Davis, South Adelaide
Riley Davis, Unley Mercedes Jets
Jacob Dawson, Southport Sharks
Kallan Dawson, Williamstown
Kye Declase, Werribee Football Club
Wade Derksen, Peel Thunder
Youseph Dib, North Melbourne
Kade Dittmar, East Perth
Tom Downie, Williamstown
Patrick Dozzi, Northern Knights
Elliot Dunkin, South Adelaide
Sam Durdin, Glenelg
E
Ben Edwards, Claremont
Joshua Edwards, West Coast Eagles
Corey Ellison, Casey Demons
Mutaz Elnour, Northern Bullants
Logan Elphinstone, North Hobart Football Club
Luke English, East Fremantle
Ryan Eyers, Murray Bushrangers
F
Oskar Faulkhead, Bendigo Pioneers
Liam Fiore, Geelong Cats
Joel Fitzgerald, Essendon
Jake Florenca, South Fremantle
Jed Foggo, Gold Coast Suns
Zac Foot, Southport Sharks
Lawsen Ford, Broadbeach AFC
Sam Fowler, Collingwood
Samuel Frost, GWS Giants
G
Noah Gadsby, Williamstown
Harvey Gallagher, Bendigo Pioneers
Joel Garner, Footscray Bulldogs
Ryan Garthwaite, South Adelaide
Flynn Gentile, Coburg Lions
Patrick Gerdan, Dandenong Stingrays
Luke Giacometti, North Shore Bombers
Hayden Gill, Carlton
Ryan Gilmore, Southport Sharks
Stefan Giro, Subiaco
Jesse Glass-Mccasker, Carlton
Luke Goetz, Carlton
Ethan Grace, East Coast Eagles
Fergus Greene, Box Hill Hawks
Brady Grey, Box Hill Hawks
Harry Grintell, GWS Giants
Lachlan Grubb, North Adelaide
H
Hugo Hall-Kahan, Sandringham Dragons
Charlie Ham, Werribee Football Club
Hugh Hamilton, Carlton
Matt Hanson, Werribee Football Club
Kaden Harbour, East Perth
Matthew Harms, Sandringham Zebras
Chad Harris, Subiaco
Fletcher Hart, Albury Football Club
Michael Hartley, Collingwood
Mason Hawkins, Box Hill Hawks
William Hayes, Carlton
Dyson Hilder, North Adelaide
Nick Hodgson, Sandringham Zebras
Euriah Hollard, Geelong Falcons
Nathan Howard, Bundoora
Mitchell Howson, Aspley Hornets AFC
J
Jamieson Jarvis, Calder Cannons
Ben Jepson, Coburg Lions
Riley Jones, South Adelaide
K
Kim Kantilla, South Adelaide
Sebit Kuek, East Perth
L
Bruno Laguda, Essendon
Tyreece Leiu, Eastern Ranges
Matthew Ling, Geelong Cats
Brinn Little, Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Flynn Loader, Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Jye Lockett, Gold Coast Suns
Nigel Lockyer, North Adelaide
Sam Lowson, Coburg Lions
Alexander Lukic, Coburg Lions
M
Ewan Macpherson, Footscray Bulldogs
Zavier Maher, Carlton
Jack Maibaum, Coburg Lions
Bior Malual, Werribee Football Club
Shaun Mannagh, Werribee Football Club
Tom McKenzie, Coburg Lions
Toby McQuilkin, South Fremantle
Jye Menzie, South Adelaide
Charlie Molan, Williamstown
Brodie Morris, Swan Districts
Oscar Morrison, Port Melbourne
Mitchell Moschetti, Carlton
Max Mumme, Claremont
Connor Munro, Gold Coast Suns
Toby Murray, Murray Bushrangers
Trent Mynott, Frankston
N
Luke Nelson, Coburg Lions
Thomas North, Carlton
Tyler Norton, Wangaratta Football and Netball Club Inc
O
James O'Connor, Box Hill Hawks
Finbar O'Dwyer, Williamstown
Mitchell O'Neill, South Adelaide
P
Samuel Paea, Werribee Football Club
Thomas Panuccio, Newtown and Chilwell
Lachlan Papley, St Bernard's
James Parsons, Box Hill Hawks
Jake Patmore, North Adelaide
Max Pescud, Southport Sharks
Kye Pfrengle, St George Dragons
Ryan Pickering, Broadbeach AFC
Liam Podhajski, Northern Bullants
Liam Puncher, North Shore Bombers
R
Stefan Radovanovic, Carlton
Max Ramsden, Sandringham Dragons
Heath Ramshaw, Carlton
Jay Rantall, Norwood
Brad Rauter, Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior
Lewis Rayson, Glenelg
Bailey Reeves, Central District
Liam Reidy, Frankston
William Reinhold , Port Melbourne
Lachlan Robinson, Dandenong Stingrays
Bailey Rogers, Claremont
Pierce Roseby, Frankston
Jack Rossimel, Park Orchards
Brady Rowles, Werribee Football Club
Jed Rule, Oakleigh Chargers
S
Oliver Sanders, Carlton
Kaden Schreiber, Collingwood
Angus Schumacher, East Perth
Anthony Seaton, Sandringham Zebras
Jonah Semmler, Broadbeach AFC
Matthew Shannon, Carlton
Hamish Sinnott, Greater Western Victoria Rebels
Baker Smith, North Shore
Jacob South, Subiaco
Will Spain, Sturt
Lachlan Squire, West Adelaide
Mitchell Sruk, Box Hill Hawks
Hugh Stagg, Glenelg
Ned Stevens, Gold Coast Suns
Ryley Stoddart, Frankston
Zachary Strom, South Fremantle
Samuel Stubbs, Perth
Lachlan Swaney, Carlton
Matthew Szczesny, Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club
Frank Szekely, North Adelaide
T
Cameron Taheny, Norwood
Brynn Teakle, East Fremantle
Charlie Thompson, Coburg Lions
Joel Trudgeon, Carlton
Samuel Tucker, Richmond
Brett Turner, Glenelg
V
Giorgio Varagiannis, Caulfield Grammarians
Casey Voss, Sturt
W
Mathew Walker, North Melbourne
Max Walton, Gippsland Power
Trent Warren, Coburg Lions
Tobe Watson, Swan Districts
Tylar Watts, Geelong Cats
Mitchell White, Casey Demons
Harrison Wigg, North Adelaide
Zane Williams, Eagles
Nicholas Winmar, University
Boyd Woodcock, Southport Sharks
Ben Woodfull, Oakleigh Chargers
Lachlan Wright, Woorinen Football Club
Y
Logan Young, West Coast Eagles
Tylar Young, Richmond