SEVEN potential mid-season draftees have nominated 18-month contracts and one has put extra terms on his head as the full list of nominations has been distributed to clubs ahead of next week's draft.

More than 200 players have nominated for next Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with clubs informed that a small group of players have lodged terms that will see them automatically signed until the end of 2023 if they are selected.

They are Jai Culley, Kallan Dawson, Hugo Hall-Kahan, Max Ramsden, Jacob Bauer, James Blanck and former Gold Coast midfielder Jacob Dawson.

Dawson has been playing at Southport in the VFL, having played nine games for the Suns between 2018-19 before being delisted at the end of 2020.

Ex-Brisbane Lion tall Connor Ballenden is the only player to have nominated as a 'Category 1' prospect, meaning he has nominated extra financial terms under the AFL's rules.

As AFL.com.au revealed in April, the AFL tweaked its rules for this year's mid-season draft so that only previously AFL-listed players could nominate financial terms after last year VFL player Jai Newcombe did that and landed at Hawthorn.

Among the other notable names to have added their nominations to their pool ahead of the June 1 draft are former Magpie and Crows forward Ben Crocker, Josh Cripps, the younger brother of Carlton skipper Patrick and ex-Bomber Josh Begley.

Ben Crocker celebrates a goal during round 19, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Full list of 2022 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees

A

Benedict Andrews, Sandringham Dragons

Braden Andrews, Oakleigh Chargers

Jake Arundell, Box Hill Hawks

B

Frane Babic, West Adelaide

Angus Bade, Ballarat Football Netball Club

Jamieson Ballantyne, Portland Football Netball Cricket Club

Connor Ballenden, Eagles

Billy Barnes, Echuca Football Club

Jacob Bauer, North Adelaide

Hugh Beasley, Box Hill Hawks

Luke Beecken, Eagles

Josh Begley, Frankston

Scott Beilby, Sandringham Zebras

Jack Bell, Casey Demons

William Bella, Palm Beach Currumbin JAFC

James Blanck, Box Hill Hawks

Tom Blechynden, South Fremantle

Jacob Blight, Claremont

Nathan Boucher, Coburg Lions

Gennaro Bove, Newtown and Chilwell

Jack Boyd, Northern Bullants

Jed Brereton, Bendigo Pioneers

Finn Brown, Gold Coast Suns

Joshua Browne, West Coast Eagles

C

Ned Cahill, Carlton

Anthony Caminiti, Northern Knights

Joshua Carmichael, West Adelaide

Lachlan Carrigan, Richmond

Ben Cavarra, Box Hill Hawks

Jye Chalcraft, Geelong Cats

Alexander Cincotta, Carlton

Jesse Clark, Werribee Football Club

Samuel Clifford, Hoppers Crossing

Samuel Conforti, Cohuna Kangas Football Club

Lukas Cooke, Eagles

William Coomblas, Sturt

Nathan Cooper, Werribee Football Club

Joshua Cripps, Carlton

Ben Crocker, Carlton

Jared Crosbie, Port Melbourne

Lachlan Cullen, Peel Thunder

Jai Culley, Dandenong Stingrays

Jordan Cunico, Box Hill Hawks

D

Massimo D'Ambrosio, Western Jets

Ingo Dammersmith, Glen Iris JFC

Jayden Davis, Glenelg

Oliver Davis, South Adelaide

Riley Davis, Unley Mercedes Jets

Jacob Dawson, Southport Sharks

Kallan Dawson, Williamstown

Kye Declase, Werribee Football Club

Wade Derksen, Peel Thunder

Youseph Dib, North Melbourne

Kade Dittmar, East Perth

Tom Downie, Williamstown

Patrick Dozzi, Northern Knights

Elliot Dunkin, South Adelaide

Sam Durdin, Glenelg

E

Ben Edwards, Claremont

Joshua Edwards, West Coast Eagles

Corey Ellison, Casey Demons

Mutaz Elnour, Northern Bullants

Logan Elphinstone, North Hobart Football Club

Luke English, East Fremantle

Ryan Eyers, Murray Bushrangers

F

Oskar Faulkhead, Bendigo Pioneers

Liam Fiore, Geelong Cats

Joel Fitzgerald, Essendon

Jake Florenca, South Fremantle

Jed Foggo, Gold Coast Suns

Zac Foot, Southport Sharks

Lawsen Ford, Broadbeach AFC

Sam Fowler, Collingwood

Samuel Frost, GWS Giants

G

Noah Gadsby, Williamstown

Harvey Gallagher, Bendigo Pioneers

Joel Garner, Footscray Bulldogs

Ryan Garthwaite, South Adelaide

Flynn Gentile, Coburg Lions

Patrick Gerdan, Dandenong Stingrays

Luke Giacometti, North Shore Bombers

Hayden Gill, Carlton

Ryan Gilmore, Southport Sharks

Stefan Giro, Subiaco

Jesse Glass-Mccasker, Carlton

Luke Goetz, Carlton

Ethan Grace, East Coast Eagles

Fergus Greene, Box Hill Hawks

Brady Grey, Box Hill Hawks

Harry Grintell, GWS Giants

Lachlan Grubb, North Adelaide

H

Hugo Hall-Kahan, Sandringham Dragons

Charlie Ham, Werribee Football Club

Hugh Hamilton, Carlton

Matt Hanson, Werribee Football Club

Kaden Harbour, East Perth

Matthew Harms, Sandringham Zebras

Chad Harris, Subiaco

Fletcher Hart, Albury Football Club

Michael Hartley, Collingwood

Mason Hawkins, Box Hill Hawks

William Hayes, Carlton

Dyson Hilder, North Adelaide

Nick Hodgson, Sandringham Zebras

Euriah Hollard, Geelong Falcons

Nathan Howard, Bundoora

Mitchell Howson, Aspley Hornets AFC

J

Jamieson Jarvis, Calder Cannons

Ben Jepson, Coburg Lions

Riley Jones, South Adelaide

K

Kim Kantilla, South Adelaide

Sebit Kuek, East Perth

L

Bruno Laguda, Essendon

Tyreece Leiu, Eastern Ranges

Matthew Ling, Geelong Cats

Brinn Little, Palm Beach Currumbin AFC

Flynn Loader, Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Jye Lockett, Gold Coast Suns

Nigel Lockyer, North Adelaide

Sam Lowson, Coburg Lions

Alexander Lukic, Coburg Lions

M

Ewan Macpherson, Footscray Bulldogs

Zavier Maher, Carlton

Jack Maibaum, Coburg Lions

Bior Malual, Werribee Football Club

Shaun Mannagh, Werribee Football Club

Tom McKenzie, Coburg Lions

Toby McQuilkin, South Fremantle

Jye Menzie, South Adelaide

Charlie Molan, Williamstown

Brodie Morris, Swan Districts

Oscar Morrison, Port Melbourne

Mitchell Moschetti, Carlton

Max Mumme, Claremont

Connor Munro, Gold Coast Suns

Toby Murray, Murray Bushrangers

Trent Mynott, Frankston

N

Luke Nelson, Coburg Lions

Thomas North, Carlton

Tyler Norton, Wangaratta Football and Netball Club Inc

O

James O'Connor, Box Hill Hawks

Finbar O'Dwyer, Williamstown

Mitchell O'Neill, South Adelaide

P

Samuel Paea, Werribee Football Club

Thomas Panuccio, Newtown and Chilwell

Lachlan Papley, St Bernard's

James Parsons, Box Hill Hawks

Jake Patmore, North Adelaide

Max Pescud, Southport Sharks

Kye Pfrengle, St George Dragons

Ryan Pickering, Broadbeach AFC

Liam Podhajski, Northern Bullants

Liam Puncher, North Shore Bombers

R

Stefan Radovanovic, Carlton

Max Ramsden, Sandringham Dragons

Heath Ramshaw, Carlton

Jay Rantall, Norwood

Brad Rauter, Queanbeyan Tigers - Senior

Lewis Rayson, Glenelg

Bailey Reeves, Central District

Liam Reidy, Frankston

William Reinhold , Port Melbourne

Lachlan Robinson, Dandenong Stingrays

Bailey Rogers, Claremont

Pierce Roseby, Frankston

Jack Rossimel, Park Orchards

Brady Rowles, Werribee Football Club

Jed Rule, Oakleigh Chargers

S

Oliver Sanders, Carlton

Kaden Schreiber, Collingwood

Angus Schumacher, East Perth

Anthony Seaton, Sandringham Zebras

Jonah Semmler, Broadbeach AFC

Matthew Shannon, Carlton

Hamish Sinnott, Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Baker Smith, North Shore

Jacob South, Subiaco

Will Spain, Sturt

Lachlan Squire, West Adelaide

Mitchell Sruk, Box Hill Hawks

Hugh Stagg, Glenelg

Ned Stevens, Gold Coast Suns

Ryley Stoddart, Frankston

Zachary Strom, South Fremantle

Samuel Stubbs, Perth

Lachlan Swaney, Carlton

Matthew Szczesny, Upwey Tecoma Football and Netball Club

Frank Szekely, North Adelaide

T

Cameron Taheny, Norwood

Brynn Teakle, East Fremantle

Charlie Thompson, Coburg Lions

Joel Trudgeon, Carlton

Samuel Tucker, Richmond

Brett Turner, Glenelg

V

Giorgio Varagiannis, Caulfield Grammarians

Casey Voss, Sturt

W

Mathew Walker, North Melbourne

Max Walton, Gippsland Power

Trent Warren, Coburg Lions

Tobe Watson, Swan Districts

Tylar Watts, Geelong Cats

Mitchell White, Casey Demons

Harrison Wigg, North Adelaide

Zane Williams, Eagles

Nicholas Winmar, University

Boyd Woodcock, Southport Sharks

Ben Woodfull, Oakleigh Chargers

Lachlan Wright, Woorinen Football Club

Y

Logan Young, West Coast Eagles

Tylar Young, Richmond