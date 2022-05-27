Paul Seedsman in action during the round 17 clash between Adelaide and Essendon on July 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks is optimistic Paul Seedsman's AFL career won't be prematurely ended by concussion.

Seedsman has been placed on the Crows' inactive list and won't play a game this season amid ongoing effects from a concussion last December.

But Nicks says the 30-year-old, who finished third in Adelaide's club champion award last year, is determined to play again next season.

"I am optimistic he will play," Nicks told reporters on Friday.

"He wants to come back and play footy, it's just that challenge is going to be a physical and a reasonably emotional ride for him over the next six months."

Nicks said it was vital Seedsman "has a healthy life after footy".

Paul Seedsman chats with coach Matthew Nicks at Adelaide training on August 5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Seedo is a fantastic member of our footy club, he is a fantastic person, so the last thing we want to do is put him at risk and the last thing he wants to do is put himself at risk," Nicks said.

"He is progressing well, he's in a good headspace at the moment.

"But it's going to take time to get his body physically back to where he needs to be and then the mental challenge of coming out after a concussion like he has had.

"It's unfortunate for this year. But we're not going to push him.

"We will do everything we can to make sure we time that right and get him back for next season because he is so important to our group on and off the field."

The Crows travel to Geelong, where they haven't won since 2003, this weekend without their two leading goalkickers and on a four-game losing streak.

Most pundits rate the task against perennial powerhouse Geelong on Saturday as mission impossible.

Not Nicks.

"I know people will look at it and say 'hang on, you're coming off four losses'," Nicks said.

Adelaide players walk off the ground after the round 10 loss to St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on May 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Our momentum, we believe, is heading in the right direction.

"Our last two games we have had our opportunities, we haven't got the result in the end and that has been really disappointing and frustrating.

"But we go down with a lot of confidence with where our game is at at the moment ... our group will go down and have a real crack at it.

"I guess they're due if they have done that many (losses) in a row. You have got to look at it that way, right?"

Nicks has lost ex-captain Taylor Walker (COVID-19 protocols) and impressive rookie Josh Rachele (corked thigh) - the pair top Adelaide's goalkicking this year - for a clash against a Geelong team renowned as one of the toughest defences to crack in the competition.

"Where we are going to kick our goals from will be the question that comes," he said.

Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo celebrate a goal during the round 10 clash between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We will look at a few things this week where we will think we will hit the scoreboard.

"We will stick to our DNA, we will stick with our gameplan, but the personnel will obviously be a little bit different to what we have had.

"There's no hiding from we will go in a little bit smaller than what we have been in the past.

"Our challenge will be to compete and perform and Geelong are such an experienced backline."

Walker and Rachele are among four changes for the Crows, with ruckman Kieran Strachan and Chayce Jones dropped, replaced by Jordon Butts, Matt Crouch, Reilly O'Brien and Wayne Milera.

The Cats will be without Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield because of a calf injury for a clash at a venue Nicks said had less width than most AFL venues.

"It just means it's going to be a fight ... there is nowhere to avoid a contest on that ground," he said.

"It will be a battle and that is the way we like to play footy and Geelong do as well and that is why they are so respected."