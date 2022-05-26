ADELAIDE has opened up two spots on its list ahead of the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as captain Rory Sloane and Paul Seedsman were placed on the inactive list.

Sloane ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in round five, while Seedsman is dealing with ongoing symptoms from a concussion suffered in pre-season.

The winger, who finished third in Adelaide's club champion award last season, was concussed at training last December and hasn't returned to full training.

The moves creates two spots on the Crows' list ahead of next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"Unfortunately, both Rory and Paul are dealing with serious injuries and won't play again this year," Adelaide general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said in a statement on Thursday.

Rory Sloane is helped off the field after injuring his knee during the R5 clash between Adelaide and Richmond on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Rory has started his rehabilitation from a knee reconstruction and we look forward to him returning to the field next year.

"And while Paul is making some progress in his recovery from concussion, he continues to experience symptoms and his health and wellbeing remains the priority.

"By placing both of them on the inactive list it gives us the flexibility to add to our squad in next week's Mid-Season Draft should we choose. Our recruiting and list management team will continue to discuss our options before finalising our position ahead of the draft.

"Rory and Paul remain fully supported by the club and heavily involved with our footy program, and their leadership off the field is invaluable for our young and developing group."

The Crows, who face Geelong on Saturday, hold pick No.4 in the indicative draft order as things stand heading into round 11.