Dylan Shiel and Connor Rozee in action during the R11 clash between Essendon and Port Adelaide on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 11 Sunday games have been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jack Newnes, Carlton, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jamie Elliott, Collingwood, during the first quarter of the Round 11 match between Collingwood and Carlton played at the MCG on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Dylan Shiel, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Zak Butters, Port Adelaide, during the third quarter of the Round 11 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.