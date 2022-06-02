Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CALLUM Twomey will take a one-point lead into the first of the bye rounds but there's a host of experts hot on his tail.

Our tipsters are in unanimous agreement on three games this weekend, while another two are overwhelmingly in favour of one team. The last match of the round between top-four aspirants Fremantle and Brisbane, however, is causing some headaches.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 70

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 29 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 69

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs – 10 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 68

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 10 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 67

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs – 22 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 67

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 14 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 67

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 12 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 66

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 11 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 66

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs – 10 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 65

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs – nine points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 64

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – nine points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 62

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs – 12 points

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 62

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 9-3 Geelong

Adelaide 12-0 West Coast

Gold Coast 12-0 North Melbourne

Melbourne 12-0 Sydney

Hawthorn 2-10 Collingwood

Fremantle 5-7 Brisbane

Byes: Carlton, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney, Richmond