CALLUM Twomey will take a one-point lead into the first of the bye rounds but there's a host of experts hot on his tail.
Our tipsters are in unanimous agreement on three games this weekend, while another two are overwhelmingly in favour of one team. The last match of the round between top-four aspirants Fremantle and Brisbane, however, is causing some headaches.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R12 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 70
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 29 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 69
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs – 10 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 68
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 10 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 67
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs – 22 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 67
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 14 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 67
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 12 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 66
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 11 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 66
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs – 10 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 65
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs – nine points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 64
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – nine points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 62
MITCH ROBINSON
Western Bulldogs – 12 points
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 62
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 9-3 Geelong
Adelaide 12-0 West Coast
Gold Coast 12-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 12-0 Sydney
Hawthorn 2-10 Collingwood
Fremantle 5-7 Brisbane
Byes: Carlton, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney, Richmond