FREMANTLE has blasted the premiership race wide open after its second consecutive win against a leading contender, beating Brisbane by 14 points in a heavyweight clash at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

One week on from their stirring win over reigning premier Melbourne, the Dockers made another massive statement with a 15.9 (99) to 13.7 (85) win over the Lions in a thrilling clash.

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The result drew Justin Longmuir's team level with the Lions in second spot on 9-3, one win off top-placed Melbourne, putting themselves firmly in the flag mix ahead of the second half of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Fremantle v Brisbane The Dockers and Lions clash in round 12

The match was about as close as you will get to a September preview in June, played at a finals-like intensity between two high-quality teams who threw everything at each other for four relentless quarters.

The win was ultimately testament to the Dockers' now famed defence, which held up under significant pressure against the highest scoring team in the competition.

Fremantle then took its chances when it had the momentum, setting up the win during a five-goal run in the third quarter that opened up a 23-point lead, and then coming again in the fourth quarter when the Lions challenged and cut the margin to 11.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dockers hit the lead after awesome Aish goal James Aish puts Fremantle in the lead after this great goal

The crowd of 47,212 – the third highest non-Derby home crowd in the Dockers' history – erupted on the siren, sensing the direction their club is now heading in 2022.

Midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was outstanding with 39 disposals, winning nine clearances and an equal team-high 16 contested possessions to lead from the front, with sidekick Caleb Serong (31 and six clearances) creative and crucial.

Will Brodie continued a marvellous season with 25 disposals and a game-high 10 clearances, with his centre bounce work influential through the third quarter run.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

In attack, Bailey Banfield came from nowhere to boot a career-best four goals, while Rory Lobb and Michael Frederick kicked three apiece. Usual defender Griffin Logue iced the game in the dying minutes.

Zac Bailey threatened to steal the game for the Lions through his brilliance in a rollicking fourth quarter, kicking two of his four goals, while Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (31 and four clearances) delivered against his former team.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Zig-zagging Zac kicks ripper from the pocket Zac Bailey keeps Brisbane within touching distance after this terrific goal

Brisbane controlled the early exchanges and was able to play the game largely in its front half, winning the contested ball (37-28) and clearances (13-7) convincingly to keep the pressure on their opponents and take a 13-point lead at the first change.

The Dockers lifted in the second quarter and went on a three-goal run, with the lethal hands of Serong, who had 11 possessions for the term, crucial in launching the scoring chains.

Brayshaw had 14 touches for the term and continually found space at stoppages and worked past opponents to drive the Dockers forward as the home team reversed the clearance trend.

The tension in the contest was evident when a melee broke out after Logue's goal early in the second quarter, with the intensity of both teams then lifting.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Logue goal results in heated scrap between Dockers and Lions Fremantle and Brisbane players get involved in tussle after Griffin Logue scores from the square

When in-form midfielder James Aish converted on the run from 45m the Dockers had all the momentum, but Eric Hipwood converted late in the quarter to give the Lions a one-point lead at the main break.

The Dockers kicked six goals to three in the third quarter to set up the win, and held their ground in the final term under heavy pressure and relentless effort from the visitors, making the win all the more meritorious.

The Lions leave the field after the team's defeat in round 12 against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The team thing isn't always the right thing

Griffin Logue is a defender playing forward out of necessity – and playing well – but some selfishness around goal wouldn't go astray. Two minutes into a hectic third quarter and Freo speedster Travis Colyer was streaming forward. His kick from 40m was on target, but Logue was in a position to do the safe thing and mark in the goalsquare. He chose to shepherd the ball through instead and it bounced on its end and back into play, with the Lions cleaning up. It was a blooper on another fine day for Logue, whose aerial competitiveness in attack has been just what the Dockers need with Matt Taberner sidelined. He just needs a little dose of goalkicking hunger.

Former housemates collide

More than four years have passed since a teenage draftee Andrew Brayshaw moved in with then-Fremantle teammate Lachie Neale, and plenty has changed since. They are now the best midfielders on their opposing teams, and the pair went head-to-head on Sunday. Brayshaw was outstanding and didn't take a backwards step around his former landlord, laying several hard tackles on Neale and catching him holding the ball on one significant occasion. Neale was also prominent in his first game against his former club since round two, 2020, having missed both clashes last season. Much loved as a Docker, the crowd had no interest in wooing him back, booing the Brownlow medallist early before the game settled.

FREMANTLE 1.1 4.3 10.5 15.9 (99)

BRISBANE 3.2 4.4 7.6 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Fremantle: Banfield 4, Frederick 3, Lobb 3, Logue 2, Aish, Meek, Serong

Brisbane: Bailey 4, Cameron 3, McStay 2, Coleman, Hipwood, McCarthy, Ah Chee

BEST

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Serong, Banfield, Brodie, Lobb, Aish, Frederick

Brisbane: Bailey, Neale, Rich, Rayner, Cameron, Lyons

INJURIES

Fremantle: None

Brisbane: Gardiner (ribs), Zorko (hand)

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: None

Brisbane: None

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Daniel Howe (unused)

Brisbane: Callum Ah chee (replaced Darcy Gardiner)