Tom Williamson runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON defender Tom Williamson has taken an indefinite leave of absence to deal with personal issues.

Williamson, 23, has played just one AFL game in 2022 – as an unused substitute against Richmond in round one.

Pick No.61 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, he will step away from the club to deal with personal issues, it was confirmed on Monday night.

"It has been agreed by all parties that it would be best that Williamson takes extended time away from the football club, to focus on his wellbeing and ultimately address his personal issues," a club statement read.

"The wellbeing and the health and safety of all remains the club's priority and due to the sensitive nature of this matter, the club is not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage."

Tom Williamson in action for Carlton against Werribee in the VFL on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Williamson, who is contracted until the end of the season, has played 44 career games for the Blues.

Having had its bye in round 12, Carlton returns to action against arch-rival Essendon on Friday night.