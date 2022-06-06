Sydney's Logan McDonald celebrates a goal during his side's round 12 win against Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Sydney key forward Logan McDonald is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 12.

The Western Australian appeared on every recruiter's draft radar around the country after being named in the under-16 All-Australian honours in 2018.

McDonald was snapped up by the Swans with pick four in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft from East Fremantle after he enjoyed a breakout season in the WAFL.

At just 18, McDonald caught the eyes of recruiters around the country as he booted 21 goals in just nine appearances to finish as East Fremantle's leading goalscorer.

McDonald, 20, was excellent in the Swans' 12-point upset win over Melbourne, collecting 16 disposals and taking five marks to go with three goals and nine score involvements.

The youngster stood up in the absence of suspended superstar Lance Franklin, to show that Sydney's forward line is in good hands.

"It's a good achievement (to win the Rising Star nomination)," McDonald said.

"My progression is showing, I guess. But having a good win over a good side on a big stage is probably more pleasing. I’m building trust from my teammates that I can step up and play my role in the big games, which is really pleasing.

"It’s always great to influence the game and help the team, whether that's getting up the ground or kicking goals and putting a score on the board. I think I've got a variety of ways I can impact, but it was good to get on the end of a couple of goals.

Sydney's Logan McDonald kicks a goal against Melbourne in round 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Macca' (Jarrad McVeigh) tells me to back myself, and for me personally I just want to get into as many contests as I can in a game.

"I've been working really hard on my body work and having that aerial presence to assist the others in the forward line. My work rate is something I really pride myself on and it’s the staple to my game. If I can bring that every week, I like to think that’s how I can break my opponent in the air and on the ground. If I can keep doing that and having some influence on the game it’s great."

McDonald has built into the season nicely, playing the last five games consecutively, with his best outing coming against Carlton in round 10 where he booted 3.3 and provided a constant threat up forward.

He was one of three prized recruits from the 2020 draft which has yielded results for the Swans as they recruited fellow young guns Errol Gulden and Braeden Campbell, who both received nominations last season.

The 196cm key forward, who is only 15 games into his career, has showcased that he is going to be a handful for defenders with his one-on-one marking, strength, endurance and booming right foot kick on display for all to see.

The 20-year-old made his debut in round one last season against Brisbane, booting three goals in an impressive performance.

The Swans announced earlier in the year that McDonald had inked a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 season.