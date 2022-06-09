OUR TIPSTERS are unanimous in five of the six games this weekend only one sole outlier.
Josh Gabelich is looking to gain one on the field by tipping Collingwood to upset Melbourne in the annual Queen's Birthday clash.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond – 22 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 74
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond – 17 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 73
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 15 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 73
JOSH GABELICH
Richmond – 21 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 72
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond – 28 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 72
SARAH OLLE
Richmond – 26 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 72
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond – 29 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 71
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond – 12 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 70
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 21 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 70
KANE CORNES
Richmond – 19 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 68
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – 11 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 66
MITCH ROBINSON
Richmond – 22 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 65
TOTALS
Richmond 12-0 Port Adelaide
Essendon 0-12 Carlton
Fremantle 12-0 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 1-11 Melbourne
Byes: Adelaide, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs, Geelong, Sydney, West Coast