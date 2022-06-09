Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

OUR TIPSTERS are unanimous in five of the six games this weekend only one sole outlier.

Josh Gabelich is looking to gain one on the field by tipping Collingwood to upset Melbourne in the annual Queen's Birthday clash.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond – 22 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 74

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond – 17 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 73

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 15 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 73

JOSH GABELICH

Richmond – 21 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 72

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond – 28 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 72

SARAH OLLE

Richmond – 26 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 72

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond – 29 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 71

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond – 12 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 70

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 21 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 70

KANE CORNES

Richmond – 19 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 68

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 11 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 66

MITCH ROBINSON

Richmond – 22 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 65

TOTALS

Richmond 12-0 Port Adelaide

Essendon 0-12 Carlton

Fremantle 12-0 Hawthorn

Brisbane 12-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood 1-11 Melbourne

Byes: Adelaide, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs, Geelong, Sydney, West Coast