Dean Cox says it's a matter of horses for courses as he looks for the best structure to face St Kilda

Dean Cox and Peter Ladhams during match simulation between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, February 19, 2026. Picture: /AFL Photos

FOR SYDNEY coach Dean Cox, team selection is a delicate balancing act rather than a simple choice between playing to his side's strengths or countering the opposition.

Debate is raging over Sydney's best structural mix. With players dominating at both AFL and VFL levels, the Swans' match committee faces a major selection headache as they weigh up a top-heavy, four-tall frontline against a dynamic, two-ruck strategy.

When asked about the decision-making process, Cox explained that it comes down to a mix of two factors: maintaining team balance and neutralising the opposition's strengths — a philosophy that will be put to the test against St Kilda at the SCG on Sunday afternoon.

"One thing you have to look at is the balance of the team. The other thing you look at is how we think we can best structure up to do our best against what (St Kilda does) behind the ball," he told media on Friday.

"They're effective at intercept marking — creating all their drive off that, so that's one thing that we’re looking closely at. To our forwards' credit, certainly our talls, they've been good in that space to at least win or halve (the contest)."

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With Brodie Grundy set to return to the ruck after being rested against Richmond, Sydney will be forced to make a change — meaning either second ruckman Peter Ladhams or one of the team's four talls will have to make way.

"They're always going to be tough decisions," Cox said.

"Part of it is whether we play four talls again or whether we play two rucks — (St Kilda has) obviously got Rowan Marshall and Tom De Koning as well. That's something that we've spoken about all week, and what it looks like.

"Unfortunately (for someone), Brodie is coming back in. He's been one of our best players all year, so he'll play. It's just about what we do and how we surround him."

During Sydney’s round 11 loss, Geelong neutralised Grundy with a dynamic, multi-player ruck strategy. Rather than leaving young ruckman Mitchell Edwards isolated, Cats coach Chris Scott swung defender Sam De Koning into the middle, while Mark Blicavs and Shannon Neale also rotated through to apply constant pressure.

Brodie Grundy and Mitchell Edwards during the round 11 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

This relentless tag-team approach wore Grundy down.

"I don't think it's just Geelong — sides have tried to do that to him all year, and he's combated that really well," Cox said.

"Eleven games in, when he hadn't had much of a rest, it probably took its toll in that sense. We understand that teams try to do things differently, whether it's pushing forward or putting two or three players on him. He's aware of what he needs to do, and we'll support him as well as we can."

The Swans have named several players returning from injury in their extended squad for Sunday's game.

Justin McInerney faces a test after rolling his ankle against Richmond, while skipper Callum Mills will also face a fitness test after reporting calf tightness following the Geelong match. Malcolm Rosas jnr and Matt Roberts are also undergoing fitness assessments.

Callum Mills at Sydney training on June 3, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cox said all four players are progressing well after training strongly on Wednesday and only need to get through Friday’s session to be cleared.

"Expect most of those players to be back in, which is really good," he said.

When asked if Roberts would return through the VFL or come straight back into the senior side after a groin injury has seen him sidelined since round nine, Cox stated that Roberts' role is too vital to the team's structure to hold him back, confirming he will play if he clears training.

Regarding whether youngster Harry Kyle impacts this decision, Cox admitted it complicates selection slightly as they figure out the team's balance, noting that Roberts has spent time on the wing this year.

Cox praised both Kyle and Harry Cunningham for their contributions, particularly Kyle in his debut last week, and concluded that the coaching staff will determine the final bench spots after Friday's session.

Ongoing discussions around ‘flat-track bullies’ — players who look like world-beaters against lower-ranked teams but struggle for impact against elite opposition — have swept around superstars Charlie Curnow and Chad Warner, prompting Cox to weigh in.

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"Charlie on the weekend (kicks eight goals), and Joel (Amartey) kicks four against Geelong. At some stage, players are going to play well," he said.

"Chad would be the first to admit he had a quieter couple of weeks leading into Richmond, but for the most part over the last few years, he's been one of our best players against good teams.

"People will look at a single weekend's game and start a narrative around it, but we look at the duration of the season and how they can complement and implement what we need at a certain time."

When asked about Errol Gulden targeting a return against Brisbane after Sydney’s round 15 bye, Cox confirmed that Gulden's rehab has been "phenomenal", having been cleared to begin building into contact training a few weeks ago.

Unlike his ankle injury that limited him to just 10 games last year, Gulden has maintained a massive running volume, having run for over a month now, meaning his fitness and ground coverage will give him immediate confidence once his shoulder is fully ready for contests.

Regarding Braeden Campbell's recovery from a stress injury in his shin, Cox noted that the dangerous half-forward is training strongly and is expected to return shortly after Gulden, providing a massive boost for the back half of the season.