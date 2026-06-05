Hugo Timms of Northern Territory celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Boys. Picture: Craig Dooley/AFL Photos

A double-header in Melbourne over the King’s Birthday long weekend will get the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys under way.

The Championships feature the most talented under 16 boys footballers from across the country.

Ten teams will compete in two pools, with matches to be played in four states and territories across the next five weeks.

Pool A will comprise South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

Pool B will feature the Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy, Northern Territory, Sydney Swans Academy and Tasmania.

Round 1 matches will be played across multiple venues over the next month, beginning with a double-header at Kennedy Community Centre, home of the Hawthorn Football Club, on Monday, June 9.

Northern Territory and Tasmania launch the Championships from 11:00am AEST, before Victoria Metro and Victoria Country clash from 1:30pm AEST.

All matches in Round 2 and 3 of the Championships will be played on the Gold Coast from July 13 to 17, with People First Stadium and Fankhauser Reserve to host all the action. 

Pool B match-ups for Round 2 and 3 will be confirmed following the completion of Round 1.

The team that finishes atop the ladder for each pool will be crowned title winner.

If two teams finish equal on points atop a ladder, the title will be awarded to the team that won the round-robin match between those two teams.

In Pool B, if those two sides have not played against each other, or if more than two teams finish equal on points atop a ladder, the title will be awarded to the team with the highest percentage.

Victoria Metro (Pool A) and Tasmania (Pool B) are the reigning title holders after both went undefeated through the 2025 Championships.

The competition best and fairest awards and an All Australian team will be selected by a panel comprising AFL Talent Pathways staff and AFL club recruiters at the conclusion of the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys.

STREAMING

All matches in the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel. Click here to access the channel.

SQUADS

Click here to access squad lists. More squads will be added closer to each team’s first match.

SCHEDULE

DATE

MATCH

VENUE

TIME

Mon 8 June

Northern Territory vs Tasmania

Kennedy Community Centre

11:00am

Mon 8 June

Victoria Metro vs Victoria Country

Kennedy Community Centre

1:30pm

Sat 27 June

South Australia vs Western Australia

Alberton Oval

11:30am

Sat 27 June

GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans

Manuka Oval

10:30am

Sun 5 July

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns

Brighton Homes Arena

12:45pm

Mon 13 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

10:00am

Mon 13 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

12:25pm

Mon 13 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

2:50pm

Tue 14 July

Victoria Country vs South Australia

People First Stadium

10:00am

Tue 14 July

Victoria Metro vs Western Australia

People First Stadium

12:30pm

Thu 16 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

9:30am

Thu 16 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

11:45am

Thu 16 July

TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

2:00pm

Fri 17 July

South Australia vs Victoria Metro

Fankhauser Reserve

9:30am

Fri 17 July

Western Australia vs Victoria Country

Fankhauser Reserve

11:45am
ABOUT THE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Marsh AFL National Championships and Marsh AFL National Development Championships are the highest standard of representative state and territory football for aspiring talented footballers.

The competitions will feature the most talented under 18 and under 16 footballers from across Australia who are the next generation of stars in the game.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys will be played from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, July 19. The round-robin series will see the Allies, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia each play each other.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be played from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, July 11. The Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will again feature the Allies, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia, who each play four matches.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U16 Girls was played in April, with the Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy and South Australia claiming title victories.