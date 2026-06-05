A double-header in Melbourne over the King’s Birthday long weekend will get the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys under way.

Hugo Timms of Northern Territory celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Boys. Picture: Craig Dooley/AFL Photos

A double-header in Melbourne over the King’s Birthday long weekend will get the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys under way.

The Championships feature the most talented under 16 boys footballers from across the country.

Ten teams will compete in two pools, with matches to be played in four states and territories across the next five weeks.

Pool A will comprise South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

Pool B will feature the Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy, Northern Territory, Sydney Swans Academy and Tasmania.

Round 1 matches will be played across multiple venues over the next month, beginning with a double-header at Kennedy Community Centre, home of the Hawthorn Football Club, on Monday, June 9.

Northern Territory and Tasmania launch the Championships from 11:00am AEST, before Victoria Metro and Victoria Country clash from 1:30pm AEST.

All matches in Round 2 and 3 of the Championships will be played on the Gold Coast from July 13 to 17, with People First Stadium and Fankhauser Reserve to host all the action.

Pool B match-ups for Round 2 and 3 will be confirmed following the completion of Round 1.

The team that finishes atop the ladder for each pool will be crowned title winner.

If two teams finish equal on points atop a ladder, the title will be awarded to the team that won the round-robin match between those two teams.

In Pool B, if those two sides have not played against each other, or if more than two teams finish equal on points atop a ladder, the title will be awarded to the team with the highest percentage.

Victoria Metro (Pool A) and Tasmania (Pool B) are the reigning title holders after both went undefeated through the 2025 Championships.

The competition best and fairest awards and an All Australian team will be selected by a panel comprising AFL Talent Pathways staff and AFL club recruiters at the conclusion of the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys.

STREAMING

All matches in the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel. Click here to access the channel.

SQUADS

Click here to access squad lists. More squads will be added closer to each team’s first match.

SCHEDULE

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME Mon 8 June Northern Territory vs Tasmania Kennedy Community Centre 11:00am Mon 8 June Victoria Metro vs Victoria Country Kennedy Community Centre 1:30pm Sat 27 June South Australia vs Western Australia Alberton Oval 11:30am Sat 27 June GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans Manuka Oval 10:30am Sun 5 July Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Brighton Homes Arena 12:45pm Mon 13 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) People First Stadium 10:00am Mon 13 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) People First Stadium 12:25pm Mon 13 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) People First Stadium 2:50pm Tue 14 July Victoria Country vs South Australia People First Stadium 10:00am Tue 14 July Victoria Metro vs Western Australia People First Stadium 12:30pm Thu 16 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) Fankhauser Reserve 9:30am Thu 16 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) Fankhauser Reserve 11:45am Thu 16 July TBA vs TBA (Pool B teams) Fankhauser Reserve 2:00pm Fri 17 July South Australia vs Victoria Metro Fankhauser Reserve 9:30am Fri 17 July Western Australia vs Victoria Country Fankhauser Reserve 11:45am

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Marsh AFL National Championships and Marsh AFL National Development Championships are the highest standard of representative state and territory football for aspiring talented footballers.

The competitions will feature the most talented under 18 and under 16 footballers from across Australia who are the next generation of stars in the game.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys will be played from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, July 19. The round-robin series will see the Allies, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia each play each other.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be played from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, July 11. The Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will again feature the Allies, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia, who each play four matches.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U16 Girls was played in April, with the Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy and South Australia claiming title victories.