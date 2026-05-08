2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will feature 10 teams playing in two pools and will commence with a double-header in Melbourne on Monday, June 8 during the King’s Birthday weekend.

The first round of fixtures will see matches played across four states and territories. All matches in the final two rounds will again be played on the Gold Coast from July 13 to 17.

TEAMS
Pool A: South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.
Pool B: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy, Northern Territory, Sydney Swans Academy and Tasmania.

LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: All matches in the 2026 AFL Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Boys will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel.

DATE

MATCH

VENUE

TIME

Mon 8 June

Northern Territory v Tasmania

Kennedy Comm. Centre

11:00am

Mon 8 June

Victoria Metro v Victoria Country

Kennedy Comm. Centre

1:30pm

Sat 27 June

South Australia v Western Australia

Alberton Oval

11:30am

Sat 27 June

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans

Manuka Oval

10:30am

Sun 5 July

Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns

Brighton Homes Arena

12:45pm

Mon 13 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

10:00am

Mon 13 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

12:25pm

Mon 13 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

People First Stadium

2:50pm

Tue 14 July

Victoria Country v South Australia

People First Stadium

10:00am

Tue 14 July

Victoria Metro v Western Australia

People First Stadium

12:30pm

Thu 16 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

9:30am

Thu 16 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

11:45am

Thu 16 July

TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)

Fankhauser Reserve

2:00pm

Fri 17 July

South Australia v Victoria Metro

Fankhauser Reserve

9:30am

Fri 17 July

Western Australia v Victoria Country

Fankhauser Reserve

11:45am