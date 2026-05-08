2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will feature 10 teams playing in two pools and will commence with a double-header in Melbourne on Monday, June 8 during the King’s Birthday weekend.

The first round of fixtures will see matches played across four states and territories. All matches in the final two rounds will again be played on the Gold Coast from July 13 to 17.

TEAMS

Pool A: South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

Pool B: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy, Northern Territory, Sydney Swans Academy and Tasmania.

LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: All matches in the 2026 AFL Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Boys will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel.