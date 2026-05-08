2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys
The 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will feature 10 teams playing in two pools and will commence with a double-header in Melbourne on Monday, June 8 during the King’s Birthday weekend.
The first round of fixtures will see matches played across four states and territories. All matches in the final two rounds will again be played on the Gold Coast from July 13 to 17.
TEAMS
Pool A: South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.
Pool B: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, GWS Giants Academy, Northern Territory, Sydney Swans Academy and Tasmania.
LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: All matches in the 2026 AFL Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Boys will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel.
|
DATE
|
MATCH
|
VENUE
|
TIME
|
Mon 8 June
|
Northern Territory v Tasmania
|
Kennedy Comm. Centre
|
11:00am
|
Mon 8 June
|
Victoria Metro v Victoria Country
|
Kennedy Comm. Centre
|
1:30pm
|
Sat 27 June
|
South Australia v Western Australia
|
Alberton Oval
|
11:30am
|
Sat 27 June
|
GWS Giants v Sydney Swans
|
Manuka Oval
|
10:30am
|
Sun 5 July
|
Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns
|
Brighton Homes Arena
|
12:45pm
|
Mon 13 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
People First Stadium
|
10:00am
|
Mon 13 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
People First Stadium
|
12:25pm
|
Mon 13 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
People First Stadium
|
2:50pm
|
Tue 14 July
|
Victoria Country v South Australia
|
People First Stadium
|
10:00am
|
Tue 14 July
|
Victoria Metro v Western Australia
|
People First Stadium
|
12:30pm
|
Thu 16 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
Fankhauser Reserve
|
9:30am
|
Thu 16 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
Fankhauser Reserve
|
11:45am
|
Thu 16 July
|
TBA v TBA (Pool B teams)
|
Fankhauser Reserve
|
2:00pm
|
Fri 17 July
|
South Australia v Victoria Metro
|
Fankhauser Reserve
|
9:30am
|
Fri 17 July
|
Western Australia v Victoria Country
|
Fankhauser Reserve
|
11:45am