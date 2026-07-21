Hugh McCluggage is nearing his best form after an injury-interrupted season but he's got plenty of mates to share the load, says co-captain Josh Dunkley

Hugh McCluggage fires off a handball during Brisbane's win over West Coast in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley firmly believes fellow Brisbane co-captain Hugh McCluggage is on the verge of returning to the "dominant" player he has been through his career.

Fresh off earning his first All-Australian jacket in 2025, McCluggage has endured a frustrating season, dogged by repeated calf injuries.

He suffered the first in Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs, missing three matches, and then a recurrence against Fremantle in round 12, where he missed another four.

McCluggage returned two weeks ago and has compiled 16 and 13 disposals respectively in wins against Essendon and West Coast on reduced playing time.

Dunkley said he wasn't bothered by the lower numbers from his midfield mate and was more concerned about him playing his role for the two-time reigning premiers.

"He's done a great job," Dunkley said on Tuesday morning.

"It's obviously tough being injury-interrupted and trying to manage all those different things, but we know Hughy's best is not too far away, and I'm sure he does too.

"We're excited about what he can do for us moving forward. It is tough though when you're coming into a team that's playing some pretty consistent footy.

"I'm sure he's going to be even better again next week, and he'll continue to build his form."

Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko at Brisbane training on June 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

McCluggage was one of footy's 'iron men' throughout the first nine seasons of his career, missing just five games since his debut, before injury struck this year.

In his most recent absence, the red-hot Lions got increased midfield contributions from Levi Ashcroft, Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner, while Will Ashcroft has displayed his best form of the season.

"As I said, I think he's not too far away from being that dominant player that we know he can be," Dunkley said.

"It is tough to have everyone firing at the same time too.

"There's always going to be someone that probably doesn't get as many possessions or doesn't get as many kicks, marks, handballs, tackles, whatever it is.

"But so long as we're winning games of football, that's the most important thing."

Having won six games in succession to surge into the top four, Brisbane will host Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday with some potentially difficult selection decisions ahead.

Oscar Allen returned through the VFL at the weekend from a foot injury, with coach Chris Fagan indicating he was keen to see the former West Coast skipper play alongside Logan Morris and Eric Hipwood in a three-pronged forward line.

Dayne Zorko suffered some hamstring awareness against the Eagles and will be assessed later in the week.