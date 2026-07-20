Mason Redman, Dean Solomon and Xavier Duursma after Essendon's win over GWS in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we delve into the AFL's most confusing team, the gun free agent duo that clubs are coming for, Geelong's selection headache, Adelaide being a flag fancy, Sydney's biggest concern and, yes, whether Essendon is watchable.

Felt like an even bigger and much more important win than when Adelaide went to the SCG last year and thrashed Sydney by 90 points. The Crows have now won nine of their last 11, have soundly beaten a series of finals rivals in that stretch, and have found a nice balance in their team selection. Starting to look like a premiership threat.

Urgency Index: Flying

There had been a bit of conjecture earlier in the year on whether there were any standout candidates to act as the All-Australian key defenders. But it's obvious now that at least one spot in the team is Harris Andrews' to lose, in what would be a fourth blazer to add to his collection. Seven intercept marks and 10 intercept possessions among his 22 disposals on Saturday night, another stellar display in a campaign that's going under the radar.

Urgency Index: Flying

Just keep an eye on Carlton across the last five weeks of the season, with the Blues slipping back into some old habits in the past fortnight. Converted just 16 per cent of entries into goals and 28 per cent into scores during two straight defeats and have lost a bit of their forward-half method and structure in place of bombing away inside 50.

Urgency Index: Simmering

Five straight wins have Collingwood on the cusp of a wildcard place, but it'll be the next five that will tell us whether the club can really challenge in September. The Pies have only beaten one side currently in the top 10 all season and that was way back in Opening Round against St Kilda. But with Adelaide away, Geelong, Hawthorn and Brisbane across that upcoming stretch, we'll learn a lot about Craig McRae's side before finals.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Watchable! Amazing what happens when you bring effort and intent. The Bombers finally did the tough stuff and had 17 more clearances, 13 more contested possessions, a season-high pressure rating of 189 and – surprise, surprise! – got their reward with a win.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Josh Treacy is being lauded as perhaps the best key forward in the game, while Pat Voss is undoubtedly the cult hero. But don't forget about Jye Amiss. Another four goals and 10 score involvements on Saturday, taking his tally to 43 majors for the year, which is already a career high. Not bad for a fifth-year key forward who is yet to turn 23.

Urgency Index: Flying

Geelong's decision to send Gryan Miers back to the VFL for the past four weeks was a strange one, and it certainly raised the eyebrows of a few interested rival clubs. Looked all the more confounding on Thursday night, when he returned to the team with 22 disposals, three goals, four goal assists and 12 score involvements in an important win.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

For a club that's had just one finals appearance in 16 years, this might still be the most disappointing season in Gold Coast's history. Everything just feels so off right now.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

The most confusing team in the competition. Have beaten Fremantle, Brisbane, Hawthorn, Geelong and Melbourne this season. Have also lost to Essendon, West Coast, St Kilda (twice), Carlton and Gold Coast. Their best is among the best, their worst is among the worst.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Hawthorn needs to get the Mitch Lewis deal done ASAP. Has a four-year offer to stay, though not at the financial terms that rivals will offer. But he plays such a key 'connector' type role higher up in the Hawks' forward line, enabling the deeper goalkickers to flourish. That's been Jack Gunston and Blake Hardwick this year and could be Ben King next year, but not sure they're as prolific without Lewis. Kicked five goals himself on the weekend, a nice and timely reminder of his own ability to impact on the scoreboard.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

What's the number for Tom Sparrow? Well, write it down and get him to sign it. He has transformed Melbourne's midfield mix this season and enjoyed a game-high 33 disposals on Saturday to go with a game-high 17 contested possessions, a game-high 10 clearances, a game-high six tackles and a game-high 34 pressure acts.

Urgency Index: Flying

Only four teams are yet to beat a top 10 side this season. North Melbourne heads that pack alongside St Kilda, West Coast and Richmond. It's not ideal when all five of the Kangas' remaining matches are against, you guessed it, top 10 teams. Saturday's loss was maybe the most frustrating of all. Having claimed a 25-point lead late in the first quarter, North then kicked two goals in the next two quarters and never looked like clawing it back.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Josh Carr might hate honourable losses, but there would surely be a part of him immensely proud of Port Adelaide's growth this year. With an average age of 24.9 years and average experience of 80.5 games, the Power were the third youngest and second least experienced side across the weekend. And yet without the injured Zak Butters, Mitch Georgiades and Connor Rozee and without the suspended Jason Horne-Francis, they still led a dominant Fremantle side at half time and challenged the overwhelming flag favourites in just about every major area. The first-year Carr is coaching incredibly well.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Now bottom of the ladder by 6.2 per cent after Essendon's win on the weekend. From a draft perspective, which is where Richmond's attentions will undoubtedly lie, it's not the easiest spot to pick this year. The best two prospects look like they're tied through Academy and father-son links, while there's not necessarily a clear and standout No.1 option in the open pool. Gus Teixeira? Arki Butler? Harry van Hattum? Someone else? It's an even crop, making the team holding the top pick's call all the more intriguing.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

How does St Kilda balance the Marshall/TDK ruck split if Tom De Koning returns this weekend? In the three weeks De Koning has spent sidelined, Rowan Marshall has enjoyed two of his three highest rated games of the year. He was awesome on Thursday night, finishing with 31 disposals and two goals to go with 26 contested possessions, 12 clearances, 10 score involvements and 30 hitouts. He's a No.1 ruck.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Where's the concern-ometer at, Swans fans? Have played maybe three of their four biggest premiership rivals across the past month and have been soundly beaten in all three. Most worryingly for Dean Cox would be the similar manner in which those fellow flag fancies have stormed over Sydney's midfield. Lost clearance by 13 in a 43-point defeat to Brisbane, lost contested footy by 25 in a 38-point defeat to Fremantle, then lost clearance by 13 and contested footy by 17 in Friday night's loss at home to Adelaide.

Urgency Index: Simmering

A shoutout to Rhett Bazzo, who is improving with every game amid a West Coast season where Reuben Ginbey and Harry Edwards have been lost. Finished with four intercept marks and eight intercept possessions in another promising display on Saturday night.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Yes, the Western Bulldogs have copped their fair share of beatdowns this season. But when you need a Luke Beveridge side to grind, most of the time it grinds. Across the last eight weeks alone, with their season constantly on the line, the Dogs have scraped clear of Melbourne, Collingwood, Hawthorn, St Kilda and now Gold Coast on the road, all sides that could realistically have been competing for their spot in the wildcard picture.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

FOOTY ASIDE …

What an incredible and flawless team this Spain side is. The deserved World Cup winners after almost four years of dominance on the international stage, capped by another tournament in which Luis de la Fuente's side was hardly troubled. To keep Argentina without a shot for 117 minutes in the final, with an xG of just 0.22 by the final whistle, is almost unprecedented at this level. But it wasn't surprising. Spain has now won 14 of its past 15 tournament games dating back to Euro 2024, held only by Cabo Verde, and kept 12 clean sheets in 14 matches during this World Cup cycle if you include qualifying. It's a truly amazing feat, made all the more remarkable by the fact two of its most important and influential players – Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi – are still teenagers. There is a chance it now becomes an even better side than the Spain team that ruled the world from 2008-12.

Urgency Index: Flying