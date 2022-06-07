Tom Stewart of Geelong sits on the bench after getting concussed against the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Jake Stringer, Nat Fyfe, Joe Daniher and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 12.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Crows' only issues are long-term ones to experienced pair Sloane and Seedsman. Josh Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that was managed last week. The bye will give him a chance to rest further after missing round 12. Luke Brown and Jordon Butts will have emerged from health and safety and concussion protocols respectively after the Crows' break, coming off the injury list. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder Test Darcy Gardiner Ribs TBC Kai Lohmann Ankle Test Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Unless something goes wrong at training this week, Daniher will be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night. The Lions are still waiting on results of scans on Gardiner’s rib injury sustained against Fremantle. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 1-2 weeks Matt Kennedy Quad Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 5-7 weeks Harry McKay Knee 2 weeks Alex Mirkov Ankle Test Luke Parks Foot 8 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 4-6 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder 5 weeks Zac Williams Calf 7-9 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Kennedy this week, while Marchbank is an outside chance to play senior football but is more likely to return through the VFL. McKay is on track to return within the next fortnight, but Weitering will miss over a month of footy. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 2 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 4 weeks Will Kelly Hip Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Shoulder 3 weeks Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Brody Mihocek Knee Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

McInnes won't play again this season after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn on Sunday. The teenager will undergo a shoulder reconstruction later in the week. Jamie Elliott was a late withdrawal from the clash against the Hawks but is expected to be available for Queen's Birthday. Johnson is a chance to return in the VFL this weekend from a long-term hamstring injury, while Dean is expected to play for the first time in 2022 after the mid-season bye. Mihocek copped a knock to his knee on the weekend and will be monitored between now and Monday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Foot 7-9 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Kyle Langford Hamstring 1 week Andrew McGrath Groin Test Will Snelling Calf 1-2 weeks Patrick Voss Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

McGrath will need to get through training this week, with the club hopeful he'll be ready to face Carlton on Friday night. The good news is Jake Stringer and Matt Guelfi are set to return, while Langford is tracking well and should play at one level or another next week. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Heath Chapman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Matt Taberner Back Test Michael Walters Hamstring TBA Joel Western Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Chapman has suffered a standard hamstring injury, while Walters' complaint is less serious, experiencing tightness late last week that sidelined him for one match. Nat Fyfe pulled up well from his WAFL return and Sam Switkowski completed a two-match suspension, with both now available. Taberner is expected to return after missing one match with back spasms. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 1 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Jack Henry Foot Test Shaun Higgins General soreness Test Max Holmes Ankle TBC Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Brandan Parfitt Hand TBC Esava Ratugolea Ankle 2 weeks Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Nick Stevens Foot TBC Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Paul Tsapatolis Ankle Test Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Parfitt is set to miss at least the next month after breaking his hand against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The Cats will wait to see how it recovers from surgery before providing a clear timeframe on his return. Tom Stewart suffered a concussion in round 12 but the three-time All-Australia might not miss a game given the Cats have a bye this weekend. Sam Menegola made a strong return from knee issues in the VFL on the weekend and could be available when Geelong faces West Coast in round 14. Henry is a chance to return from an extended period on the sidelines for that trip to Western Australia, as is Brownlow medallist Dangerfield. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip 2 weeks Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 4 weeks Rory Thompson Knee 2 weeks Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Devastating news early in the week with confirmation Weller has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Lukosius is taking longer than expected to return from his knee problem and is still a month away. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf 4-5 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 4-6 weeks Finn Callaghan Shoulder TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring 4 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 1 week Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Jacob Hopper Knee 2-3 weeks Daniel Lloyd Arm TBC Conor Stone Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tim Taranto Back 1-3 weeks Callan Ward Concussion Test Lachie Whitfield Ankle Test Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Things just keep piling up on the injury front for the Giants. Whitfield will train on Friday and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne, while Davis is a week away from overcoming his long-term hamstring problem. Hopper will consult a knee specialist this week to clear his return to full training, while Callaghan will also see a specialist and is out for a minimum of a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Jack Gunston Ankle Test Emerson Jeka Hamstring 2 weeks Max Lynch Concussion Test Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Tom Phillips Ankle 3 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Concussion Test Josh Ward Concussion Test Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn is breathing a sigh of relief after Gunston was cleared of structural damage after re-injuring his ankle against Collingwood on Sunday. The All-Australian is expected to miss this weekend, but could be available after the mid-season bye. Lynch and Scrimshaw missed the narrow loss to the Magpies due to concussion and could be available for the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle. Ward is also a chance to return at some level if he passes concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Howes Foot 5-7 weeks Steven May Club suspension Round 14 Tom McDonald Ankle TBC Harrison Petty Shoulder Test Fraser Rosman Hamstring 1 week Joel Smith Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons had been preparing to regain May from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but he will now need to serve an internal one-match suspension. McDonald will miss a significant period after being forced to undergo surgery, while Petty is facing a late fitness test to play on Queen's Birthday. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring 1-2 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Quad Test Charlie Comben Leg 4-5 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Kallan Dawson Foot 1-2 weeks Eddie Ford Ankle Test Aaron Hall Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben McKay Concussion 1-2 weeks Will Phillips Illness Indefinite Jared Polec Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Zurhaar Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are limping towards the bye. Don't expect Bonar, Hall, McKay, Polec, Zurhaar or new recruit Dawson to return before then. In some much-needed good news, Phoenix Spicer (hamstring) made his comeback through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Orazio Fantasia Quad 3-4 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder 5-6 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee Assess Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 8-10 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Fantasia's quad strain last week will sideline him for at least three weeks, with the small forward now running. Sinn is also running as he continues a longer period in rehab. McKenzie has re-joined full training and is in line to play this week. Sam Skinner has come off the injury list after clearing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring Test Kane Lambert Hip Test Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Both Balta and Lambert should be recalled for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide, with the latter managing a chronic hip issue which may see him rested in the future. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf Indefinite Jack Hayes Knee Season Jack Steele Shoulder 3 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has a relatively clean bill of health emerging from the mid-season bye with Steele the clear notable absentee at this stage of proceedings. Jack Higgins has cleared concussion protocols after exiting health and safety protocols and will be available for the trip to Queensland. Hunter Clark is also on the other side of health and safety protocols and in the hunt to play his first senior game of 2022. The Saints are hopeful Steele will only miss three more games – five in total – after undergoing shoulder surgery after round nine. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal TBC Tom Hickey Toe Test Josh Kennedy Hamstring 6-8 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Head Test Angus Sheldrick Knee 2 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh concerns for the Swans following the weekend, apart from O’Riordan, who has two weeks before Sydney’s next match to pass the League’s concussion protocols. Hickey now also has extra time and will be tested next week ahead of playing Port Adelaide in round 14. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle 3-4 weeks Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 4-5 weeks Xavier O'Neill Knee 3 weeks Willie Rioli Hamstring Test Liam Ryan Hamstring Test Luke Strnadica Calf Test Elliot Yeo Suspension Round 14 Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles' injury list is slowly thinning and should look much better after Rioli and Ryan return from hamstring injuries in the WAFL this week. Jeremy McGovern will be over a back injury by the time the Eagles return after the round 13 bye, while Elliot Yeo will serve a one-match WAFL suspension and then be available at AFL level next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 1-2 weeks Riley Garcia Knee Test Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Stefan Martin Shoulder Test Toby McLean Knee 2-3 weeks Bailey Smith Suspension Round 15 Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs came away from round 12 unscathed on the injury front but suffered a huge loss at the hands of the MRO, with star midfielder Smith handed a two-round suspension for his headbutt on Zach Tuohy. In good news Bruce has been cleared for full training next week after injuring his knee in round 21 last year. - Howard Kimber

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list