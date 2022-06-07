THE LATEST on Jake Stringer, Nat Fyfe, Joe Daniher and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 12.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Crows' only issues are long-term ones to experienced pair Sloane and Seedsman. Josh Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that was managed last week. The bye will give him a chance to rest further after missing round 12. Luke Brown and Jordon Butts will have emerged from health and safety and concussion protocols respectively after the Crows' break, coming off the injury list. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ribs
|TBC
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Unless something goes wrong at training this week, Daniher will be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night. The Lions are still waiting on results of scans on Gardiner’s rib injury sustained against Fremantle. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Kennedy
|Quad
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues should regain Kennedy this week, while Marchbank is an outside chance to play senior football but is more likely to return through the VFL. McKay is on track to return within the next fortnight, but Weitering will miss over a month of footy. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Hip
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brody Mihocek
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
McInnes won't play again this season after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn on Sunday. The teenager will undergo a shoulder reconstruction later in the week. Jamie Elliott was a late withdrawal from the clash against the Hawks but is expected to be available for Queen's Birthday. Johnson is a chance to return in the VFL this weekend from a long-term hamstring injury, while Dean is expected to play for the first time in 2022 after the mid-season bye. Mihocek copped a knock to his knee on the weekend and will be monitored between now and Monday. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Andrew McGrath
|Groin
|Test
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
McGrath will need to get through training this week, with the club hopeful he'll be ready to face Carlton on Friday night. The good news is Jake Stringer and Matt Guelfi are set to return, while Langford is tracking well and should play at one level or another next week. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|Test
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Chapman has suffered a standard hamstring injury, while Walters' complaint is less serious, experiencing tightness late last week that sidelined him for one match. Nat Fyfe pulled up well from his WAFL return and Sam Switkowski completed a two-match suspension, with both now available. Taberner is expected to return after missing one match with back spasms. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|1 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Test
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Test
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|TBC
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Nick Stevens
|Foot
|TBC
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|TBC
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Parfitt is set to miss at least the next month after breaking his hand against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The Cats will wait to see how it recovers from surgery before providing a clear timeframe on his return. Tom Stewart suffered a concussion in round 12 but the three-time All-Australia might not miss a game given the Cats have a bye this weekend. Sam Menegola made a strong return from knee issues in the VFL on the weekend and could be available when Geelong faces West Coast in round 14. Henry is a chance to return from an extended period on the sidelines for that trip to Western Australia, as is Brownlow medallist Dangerfield. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|2 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Devastating news early in the week with confirmation Weller has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Lukosius is taking longer than expected to return from his knee problem and is still a month away. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Arm
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Back
|1-3 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Whitfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Things just keep piling up on the injury front for the Giants. Whitfield will train on Friday and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne, while Davis is a week away from overcoming his long-term hamstring problem. Hopper will consult a knee specialist this week to clear his return to full training, while Callaghan will also see a specialist and is out for a minimum of a month. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|Test
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Concussion
|Test
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Hawthorn is breathing a sigh of relief after Gunston was cleared of structural damage after re-injuring his ankle against Collingwood on Sunday. The All-Australian is expected to miss this weekend, but could be available after the mid-season bye. Lynch and Scrimshaw missed the narrow loss to the Magpies due to concussion and could be available for the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle. Ward is also a chance to return at some level if he passes concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Steven May
|Club suspension
|Round 14
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Shoulder
|Test
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons had been preparing to regain May from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but he will now need to serve an internal one-match suspension. McDonald will miss a significant period after being forced to undergo surgery, while Petty is facing a late fitness test to play on Queen's Birthday. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Quad
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|4-5 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Kallan Dawson
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben McKay
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are limping towards the bye. Don't expect Bonar, Hall, McKay, Polec, Zurhaar or new recruit Dawson to return before then. In some much-needed good news, Phoenix Spicer (hamstring) made his comeback through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|Assess
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Fantasia's quad strain last week will sideline him for at least three weeks, with the small forward now running. Sinn is also running as he continues a longer period in rehab. McKenzie has re-joined full training and is in line to play this week. Sam Skinner has come off the injury list after clearing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Hip
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
Both Balta and Lambert should be recalled for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide, with the latter managing a chronic hip issue which may see him rested in the future. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda has a relatively clean bill of health emerging from the mid-season bye with Steele the clear notable absentee at this stage of proceedings. Jack Higgins has cleared concussion protocols after exiting health and safety protocols and will be available for the trip to Queensland. Hunter Clark is also on the other side of health and safety protocols and in the hunt to play his first senior game of 2022. The Saints are hopeful Steele will only miss three more games – five in total – after undergoing shoulder surgery after round nine. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|TBC
|Tom Hickey
|Toe
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Head
|Test
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
No fresh concerns for the Swans following the weekend, apart from O’Riordan, who has two weeks before Sydney’s next match to pass the League’s concussion protocols. Hickey now also has extra time and will be tested next week ahead of playing Port Adelaide in round 14. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke Strnadica
|Calf
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Eagles' injury list is slowly thinning and should look much better after Rioli and Ryan return from hamstring injuries in the WAFL this week. Jeremy McGovern will be over a back injury by the time the Eagles return after the round 13 bye, while Elliot Yeo will serve a one-match WAFL suspension and then be available at AFL level next week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 7, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs came away from round 12 unscathed on the injury front but suffered a huge loss at the hands of the MRO, with star midfielder Smith handed a two-round suspension for his headbutt on Zach Tuohy. In good news Bruce has been cleared for full training next week after injuring his knee in round 21 last year. - Howard Kimber
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list