PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Crows' only issues are long-term ones to experienced pair Sloane and Seedsman. Josh Rachele suffered a "severe cork" with "significant bleeding" that was managed last week. The bye will give him a chance to rest further after missing round 12. Luke Brown and Jordon Butts will have emerged from health and safety and concussion protocols respectively after the Crows' break, coming off the injury list.  – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Ribs  TBC
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  Test
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Unless something goes wrong at training this week, Daniher will be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night. The Lions are still waiting on results of scans on Gardiner’s rib injury sustained against Fremantle. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Matt Kennedy  Quad  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  2 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Ankle  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  8 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  5 weeks
 Zac Williams  Calf  7-9 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Kennedy this week, while Marchbank is an outside chance to play senior football but is more likely to return through the VFL. McKay is on track to return within the next fortnight, but Weitering will miss over a month of footy. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  2 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  4 weeks
 Will Kelly  Hip  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Shoulder  3 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Brody Mihocek  Knee  Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

McInnes won't play again this season after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn on Sunday. The teenager will undergo a shoulder reconstruction later in the week. Jamie Elliott was a late withdrawal from the clash against the Hawks but is expected to be available for Queen's Birthday. Johnson is a chance to return in the VFL this weekend from a long-term hamstring injury, while Dean is expected to play for the first time in 2022 after the mid-season bye. Mihocek copped a knock to his knee on the weekend and will be monitored between now and Monday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Foot  7-9 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  1 week
 Andrew McGrath  Groin  Test
 Will Snelling  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

McGrath will need to get through training this week, with the club hopeful he'll be ready to face Carlton on Friday night. The good news is Jake Stringer and Matt Guelfi are set to return, while Langford is tracking well and should play at one level or another next week. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Back  Test
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  TBA
 Joel Western  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Chapman has suffered a standard hamstring injury, while Walters' complaint is less serious, experiencing tightness late last week that sidelined him for one match. Nat Fyfe pulled up well from his WAFL return and Sam Switkowski completed a two-match suspension, with both now available. Taberner is expected to return after missing one match with back spasms. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  1 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  Test
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Test
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  TBC
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  2 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Nick Stevens  Foot  TBC
 Tom Stewart  Concussion  TBC
 Paul Tsapatolis  Ankle  Test
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Parfitt is set to miss at least the next month after breaking his hand against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The Cats will wait to see how it recovers from surgery before providing a clear timeframe on his return. Tom Stewart suffered a concussion in round 12 but the three-time All-Australia might not miss a game given the Cats have a bye this weekend. Sam Menegola made a strong return from knee issues in the VFL on the weekend and could be available when Geelong faces West Coast in round 14. Henry is a chance to return from an extended period on the sidelines for that trip to Western Australia, as is Brownlow medallist Dangerfield.  - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Corbett  Hip  2 weeks
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  4 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  2 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Devastating news early in the week with confirmation Weller has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Lukosius is taking longer than expected to return from his knee problem and is still a month away. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  4-5 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Shoulder  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  1 week
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Arm  TBC
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Tim Taranto  Back  1-3 weeks
 Callan Ward  Concussion  Test
 Lachie Whitfield  Ankle  Test
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Things just keep piling up on the injury front for the Giants. Whitfield will train on Friday and is expected to be available to face North Melbourne, while Davis is a week away from overcoming his long-term hamstring problem. Hopper will consult a knee specialist this week to clear his return to full training, while Callaghan will also see a specialist and is out for a minimum of a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  Test
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  3 weeks
 Jack Scrimshaw  Concussion  Test
 Josh Ward  Concussion  Test
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn is breathing a sigh of relief after Gunston was cleared of structural damage after re-injuring his ankle against Collingwood on Sunday. The All-Australian is expected to miss this weekend, but could be available after the mid-season bye. Lynch and Scrimshaw missed the narrow loss to the Magpies due to concussion and could be available for the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle. Ward is also a chance to return at some level if he passes concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Howes  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Steven May  Club suspension  Round 14
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  TBC
 Harrison Petty  Shoulder  Test
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  1 week
 Joel Smith  Ankle  4-6 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons had been preparing to regain May from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but he will now need to serve an internal one-match suspension. McDonald will miss a significant period after being forced to undergo surgery, while Petty is facing a late fitness test to play on Queen's Birthday. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Quad  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  4-5 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Kallan Dawson  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  Test
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ben McKay  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Will Phillips  Illness  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Foot  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are limping towards the bye. Don't expect Bonar, Hall, McKay, Polec, Zurhaar or new recruit Dawson to return before then. In some much-needed good news, Phoenix Spicer (hamstring) made his comeback through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  5-6 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  Assess
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  8-10 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Fantasia's quad strain last week will sideline him for at least three weeks, with the small forward now running. Sinn is also running as he continues a longer period in rehab. McKenzie has re-joined full training and is in line to play this week. Sam Skinner has come off the injury list after clearing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  Test
 Kane Lambert  Hip  Test
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

Both Balta and Lambert should be recalled for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide, with the latter managing a chronic hip issue which may see him rested in the future. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  Indefinite
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  3 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has a relatively clean bill of health emerging from the mid-season bye with Steele the clear notable absentee at this stage of proceedings. Jack Higgins has cleared concussion protocols after exiting health and safety protocols and will be available for the trip to Queensland. Hunter Clark is also on the other side of health and safety protocols and in the hunt to play his first senior game of 2022. The Saints are hopeful Steele will only miss three more games – five in total – after undergoing shoulder surgery after round nine. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  TBC
 Tom Hickey  Toe  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Head  Test
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  2 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh concerns for the Swans following the weekend, apart from O’Riordan, who has two weeks before Sydney’s next match to pass the League’s concussion protocols. Hickey now also has extra time and will be tested next week ahead of playing Port Adelaide in round 14. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  3 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  Test
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Test
 Luke Strnadica  Calf  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Suspension   Round 14
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Eagles' injury list is slowly thinning and should look much better after Rioli and Ryan return from hamstring injuries in the WAFL this week. Jeremy McGovern will be over a back injury by the time the Eagles return after the round 13 bye, while Elliot Yeo will serve a one-match WAFL suspension and then be available at AFL level next week.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Suspension  Round 15
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: June 7, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs came away from round 12 unscathed on the injury front but suffered a huge loss at the hands of the MRO, with star midfielder Smith handed a two-round suspension for his headbutt on Zach Tuohy. In good news Bruce has been cleared for full training next week after injuring his knee in round 21 last year.  - Howard Kimber

