THURSDAY night football is back with an important clash between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG.

For the first time since round five, there is a Thursday night game fixtured as the Tigers (6-5) and Power (5-6) do battle.

TIGERS v POWER Follow it live

Both teams are coming off byes with a chance to boost their finals chances and, if their recent meetings are any guide, it shapes as being a thrilling contest.

A win would see Richmond, which lost to Sydney before its week off, climb into the top eight, while Port have been resurgent following their 0-5 start to the season.

The Tigers made three changes, with Noah Balta and Marlion Pickett returning, while Judson Clarke – pick No.30 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft – is in for his debut. Jason Castagna, Jack Ross and Maurice Rioli jnr were dropped, with medi-sub Noah Cumberland also making way.

Meanwhile, the Power left out Sam Hayes, meaning they go into the clash without a recognised ruckman.