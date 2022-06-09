Jack Riewoldt and Liam Baker congratulate Josh Gibcus after a goal during the R13 clash between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has moved into the top eight after edging past Port Adelaide by 12 points in a tough encounter at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Tigers burst out of the blocks to open a 19-point lead at the first change, thanks largely to debutant Judson Clarke who booted two goals with his first two kicks in the AFL.

The Power midfield started to get on top in the second term as they closed the gap, before ensuring a tense final term with the margin at just one point at the final change.

In a see-sawing last quarter, it was the Tigers who managed to stay in front with their fifth win from the past six games, helping celebrate co-captain Dylan Grimes' 200th match in style.

Port Adelaide duo Tom Jonas and Zak Butters collided with a sickening head clash during the fourth term before both returned to the field.

RICHMOND 5.2 6.4 8.5 11.11 (77)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 5.2 8.4 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Richmond: Clarke 2, Martin 2, Graham, D.Rioli, McIntosh, Riewoldt, Balta, Gibcus, Baker

Port Adelaide: Marshall 3, Amon, Dixon, Wines, Finlayson, Farrell, Powell-Pepper, Rozee

BEST

Richmond: Prestia, Baker, Cotchin, Vlastuin, Graham, Nankervis

Port Adelaide: Boak, Marshall, Houston, Amon, Wines, Burton

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Port Adelaide: Dumont (ankle), Jonas (head), Butters (head)

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Kane Lambert (unused)

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick (replaced Dumont in the third quarter)