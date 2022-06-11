Nat Fyfe gets a handball away during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NAT Fyfe is back as Fremantle continues its push for a top-two spot, facing Hawthorn on Saturday.

Fyfe will play his first AFL game of the year as the high-flying Dockers (9-3) eye a third straight win when the Hawks (4-8) visit Optus Stadium.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

DOCKERS v HAWKS Follow it live

Fremantle has been additionally boosted by the returns of Michael Walters and Sam Switkowski, with Darcy Tucker, Lloyd Meek and Michael Frederick making way with last week's sub, Mitch Crowden.

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Darcy Tucker

Hawthorn: Josh Morris

A win in the first game on Saturday would see the Dockers join ladder-leading Melbourne on 10 victories.

The Hawks, who have lost six of their past seven games, will be without Mitch Lewis (knee) for the trip, while Jack Gunston (ankle) is also sidelined.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R13: Fremantle v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Hawks at Optus Stadium.

Saturday night brings a blockbuster clash between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba.

LIONS v SAINTS Follow it live

The Lions (9-3) have lost two of their past three games, while the Saints (8-3) have won three straight and have their sights set on the top four.

In welcome news for Brisbane, Joe Daniher is back from a shoulder injury, while St Kilda has included Dan Butler and Jack Higgins.