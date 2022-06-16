Bailey Smith after being reported for headbutting during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Geelong in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith has been banned for two games after he admitted to using an an illicit substance.

Photos and a video emerged on social media last weekend, showing the Western Bulldogs midfielder appearing to use an illicit substance.

Smith admitted his guilt in an interview with the AFL this week, and the League has subsequently banned him for two matches. He has also received a 'notifiable adverse finding', or strike, under the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy.

Smith's ban will begin after his current two-game suspension for headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy in round 12 is completed after round 15. This means Smith will miss away matches against top-four contenders Brisbane and Sydney in rounds 16 and 17.

Smith apologised for his conduct on Sunday, saying he was "deeply ashamed".

"I do not have an excuse for those behaviours, however the state of my mental health over that period post Grand Final dramatically deteriorated, and I spiralled out of control leading to poor decision making and actions at the time," he said.

