TEAMS have dropped for the final round of the byes as coaches start to shape their teams for the run home.

The Tigers got up over the Blues last night as the most popular players delivered a mixed bag of results. With 42 per cent ownership, George Hewett (DEF/MID, $818,000) managed just 74 as the second most popular player in the game. Patrick Cripps (MID, $794,000) was impressive with 106.

Jayden Short (DEF, $816,000) was the most selected Tiger from the game, he ended his night on 101 in a wet and slippery game that saw many players score below what we expected with only five players hitting triple figures.

Let's get you set for the round ahead.

The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 14

Roy's best buys

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 14.

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $878,000) – Need a Max Gawn replacement? Then this guy must be at the top of your list. He scored 95 before his bye, the first time he has gone under 100 this year.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $749,000) – Played under his new coach for the first time last week for 130 and his role was back to normal. About time!

Lachie Whitfield gets a kick away during Greater Western Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jackson Hately (MID, $631,000) – Still a cheap option for a guy who has averaged 96 in in his past four games. You could downgrade a premium to him… a play worth considering if you are desperate for 18 green dots.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $190,000) – Last week in the VFL, D'Ambrosio had 33 disposals for 101 points after being selected in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. After this, the Bombers have put him straight in.

Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $190,000) – In the SANFL, Teakle impressed with 77 points and took seven marks. Port gave him the nod ahead of Sam Hayes last night and he could feature for weeks to come.

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $190,000) – 15.4k

– 15.4k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $878,000) – 13.7k

– 13.7k Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $190,000) – 8.3k

– 8.3k Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $749,000) – 8.1k

– 8.1k Sam Durdin (DEF, $195,000) – 8k

There are plenty of rookies on offer this week and coaches have been quick to pounce. With an injury to Caleb Marchbank in round 13, the Blues were quick to call up Sam Durdin (DEF, $195,000). Disappointing news followed though as he left the field in the final quarter against the Tigers with a knee injury. His day sadly ended on 33 points.

Most traded out

Max Gawn (RUC, $845,000) – 27.9k

– 27.9k Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $715,000) – 10.4k

– 10.4k Greg Clark (MID, $448,000) – 7k

– 7k Sam Hayes (RUC, $408,000) – 6.9k

– 6.9k Christian Petracca (MID, $800,000) – 5k

Set and forget rucks? Try again… For those who have been living under a rock this week, Max Gawn (RUC, $845,000) has been ruled out for the next five weeks with the old syndesmosis and must be traded. Although Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $715,000) is a "50-50" chance to get up for his game after his bye, coaches have acted swiftly, making the switch to Lachie Whitfield or paying up for Sam Docherty, who dominated last night for 129.

Max Gawn speaks with Melbourne medicos during the clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Touk Miller v Adelaide

Coming off 135, Touk is set to have a day out at home where he has exploded at times this year. In recent weeks, the Crows have given up plenty of points and last time they played they allowed Jack Redden (116), Luke Shuey (112) and Andrew Gaff (107) all to have some of their best games this year.

No.2 – Rory Laird v Gold Coast

Solid as a rock. In his past six games he has scored over 118 on five occasions. He is reliable and had 106 on the Suns last year. Should beat his 2022 highest score which sits at 124.

No.3 – Cameron Guthrie v West Coast

I'll say it again… West Coast give up the most points in the league. Guthrie has averaged 113 in his past three games and this one has his name written all over it.

No.4 – Callum Mills v Port Adelaide

Last year against the Power, Mills scored 111 and is coming off a nice 126 before his bye. He has the ability to score over 140 and should be considered every week. Especially as your VC.

No.5 – Josh Dunkley v Greater Western Sydney

With five scores over 130 this year, Dunkley is still getting it done filling all the stat lines. Fresh off his bye, he should see more midfield time with Bailey Smith on the sidelines.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.