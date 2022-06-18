LANCE Franklin is back as Sydney looks to continue its winning form when it takes on Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Franklin returns from suspension as the Swans (8-4) aim to put a further dent into the Power's finals chances, with Port sitting at 5-7.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

POWER v SWANS Follow it live

The superstar forward has replaced Joel Amartey, while Harry Cunningham is in for Robbie Fox as the Swans target a fourth win in five games, having upset Melbourne in round 12.

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma

Sydney: Braeden Campbell

After recovering from an 0-5 start with four straight wins, the Power have lost two of their past three.

They will be without Travis Boak (health and safety protocols) and Robbie Gray (managed), with Mitch Georgiades and Jackson Mead coming in alongside Brynn Teakle, who will make his debut after being taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: Port Adelaide v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Swans at Adelaide Oval.

Geelong (8-4) will take on struggling West Coast (1-11) at Optus Stadium, although the Eagles are boosted by the returns of several stars.

EAGLES v CATS Follow it live

Premiership Eagles Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Willie Rioli and Jeremy McGovern will all return from injury while first-year defender Rhett Bazzo will make his debut, with the axe falling on players including Greg Clark, Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson.

Another loss would see West Coast break its club record for most consecutive defeats with nine.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: West Coast v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Cats at Optus Stadium.

The Western Bulldogs (6-6) and Greater Western Sydney (4-8) meet in an enticing Saturday night showdown.

GIANTS v DOGS Follow it live

The Giants have won two of their past three and welcome back Braydon Preuss and Nick Haynes, who join debutant Ryan Angwin.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are without the suspended Bailey Smith, with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Jason Johannisen and Josh Schache returning.