Matt Flynn in action against North Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has been forced into a late change with ruckman Matt Flynn withdrawn from the side to face the Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.

Flynn is out with quad injury with Zach Sproule into the side as his replacement.

Jarrod Brander is the sub, while the unchanged Dogs have named Lachie McNeil as their sub.

GWS v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

GWS Giants: Matt Flynn (quad) replaced by Zach Sproule

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS Giants: Jarrod Brander

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

LATE CHANGES:

West Coast: Jackson Nelson in for Tim Kelly

Geelong: None

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Greg Clark

Geelong: Francis Evans

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma

Sydney: Braeden Campbell