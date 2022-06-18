GREATER Western Sydney has been forced into a late change with ruckman Matt Flynn withdrawn from the side to face the Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.
Flynn is out with quad injury with Zach Sproule into the side as his replacement.
Jarrod Brander is the sub, while the unchanged Dogs have named Lachie McNeil as their sub.
GWS v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
GWS Giants: Matt Flynn (quad) replaced by Zach Sproule
MEDICAL SUBS
GWS Giants: Jarrod Brander
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil
West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
LATE CHANGES:
West Coast: Jackson Nelson in for Tim Kelly
Geelong: None
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Greg Clark
Geelong: Francis Evans
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma
Sydney: Braeden Campbell